Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0: Shilpa Shinde’s Double Role Brings Comedy & Horror Together

The show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0!" took a spooky yet hilarious turn as Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh), Anita (Vidisha Srivastava), Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour), and Angoori (Shilpa Shinde) get caught up in a whirlwind of ghostly chaos and shocking twists.

Actress Shilpa Shinde will be seen playing a double role in the show, as both the beloved Angoori Bhabi and Vidya’s ghost, the mysterious spirit responsible for all these eerie happenings.

Reflecting on the double role, Shilpa Shinde shared a statement saying, “The Ghunghatganj track is a complete double dhamaka filled with mystery, humor, and unexpected twists! It is such a fun and thrilling blend of comedy and horror that will keep audiences hooked. There is a special magic and honesty in Angoori that always connects with viewers, and stepping back into her world feels like revisiting a very special part of my life."

She pointed out that both Angoori and Vidya are absolutely different from one another, making this an exciting journey for her.

"What makes this even more exciting is that I am playing a double role this time as Angoori Bhabi and Vidya! Angoori is her usual innocent and charming self, while Vidya adds a fun twist as a ghost! Both characters are completely different, and that is what makes it so exciting for me as an actor. It is a mix of something familiar and something totally new,” she added.

The 'Bigg Boss 11' winner further stated that while Angoori Bhabi brings smiles and laughter, Vidya’s ghost is a source of intrigue, mystery, and a supernatural twist to the story.

"Vidya is layered, emotional yet vengeful, gentle yet powerful. Her spirit is trapped between justice and peace, and she is on a mission to find her murderer and seek revenge. Portraying both these extremes in one show has been creatively fulfilling and emotionally challenging. It’s truly like exploring two completely different worlds at once," she went on to explain.

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0" airs on &TV’s at 10:30 PM.

