Battling Cancer, Dipika Kakar Talks Health Woes: Hair Fall, Thyroid and Therapy Side Effects

The year 2025 has proven to be a difficult one for television actress Dipika Kakar. After making a much-anticipated return to the small screen with Celebrity Masterchef, she was forced to step away from the show mid-season due to a shoulder-related injury. But her health challenges didn’t stop there. In April, Dipika was diagnosed with a cancerous liver tumor, for which she underwent surgery in May. She is now continuing with her post-operative care, navigating the side effects of her targeted therapy treatment.

Dipika Kakar gives her health update

In her latest YouTube vlog, Dipika provided fans with a candid update on her condition. After reviewing her routine blood reports, she revealed that her thyroid levels have been affected by the treatment. She also spoke openly about experiencing severe hair fall and painful mouth ulcers.

“My blood reports have come. I had hypothyroidism earlier, and when my target therapy started, my doctor had asked me to keep a careful watch on thyroid levels because they get disturbed. For a few days, I have been feeling bloated, having mood swings, and fatigue. I have ulcers that have increased since the last two days,” Dipika shared.

She added, “Everything is normal, but thyroid is not, so my dosage has been increased. We have to keep a close watch and redo the test in four weeks. My doctor had told me that it’s rare for people to have hair fall during target therapy, but I have severe hair fall. My hair volume was never so thin that gaps were visible, but now it’s happened, so I will start wearing a hair patch soon.”

Deepika on her target therapy

Dipika also updated fans about the duration and expectations of her ongoing treatment. “My target therapy tablet will continue for another 1.5 years. I hope it does the job it’s supposed to do. All other things, like feeling tired, falling asleep, and levels fluctuating, the best way is to get timely checkups done; luckily, everything can be rectified. Health is very important, life is unpredictable, so we need to be happy and healthy, make good memories – it is all that life is about,” she said.

A few months ago, Dipika’s husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had also addressed their cautious approach to her health, noting the high risk of relapse for her cancer.