Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAvika Gor Sparks Pregnancy Speculation After Hinting At Big Life Change In 2026

Avika Gor Sparks Pregnancy Speculation After Hinting At Big Life Change In 2026

Avika Gor and husband Milind Chandwani hint at a major life change in 2026 in their latest vlog, leaving fans speculating about a possible pregnancy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Popular television actress Avika Gor, who recently married her long-term beau Milind Chandwani, has sparked pregnancy rumours after she shared in her latest vlog that there will be a big change in their lives in 2026.

Reflecting on an amazing 2025, full of new beginnings, the 'Balika Vadhu' actress claimed that 2026 will bring some big changes for them, something they are extremely excited for.

Pitching in, Milind shared, "A change which we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But this is a huge and amazing change."

When Avika asked him, "Are you nervous?", Milind replied, saying that he is excited. However, he did admit that he is a little nervous.

"It is important for a person to be a little nervous in life," he added.

Avika promised to share this exciting update with their YouTube family soon.

The latest statement from Avika and Milind has led some of the cybercitizens to believe that the couple might be expecting their first child.

One of them even wrote, "baby coming" in the comment section of the vlog.

Avika tied the knot with Milind in a grand ceremony on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

Talking about tying the knot on National television, Avika stated,

“When we decided to do this, we were very aware that there would be criticism—we weren’t surprised by that at all. But I’ve been making unconventional choices since a young age, including when I started working and even when I got married. There were always people who didn’t agree with what I was doing. Still, I’ve always believed in carving my own path.”

Calling the wedding just another chapter in their journey, she added, “I knew my wedding would be unconventional. I’ve always said that my life and my journey are something people would dream to live, and I acknowledge that. I’m very grateful for it. But it’s not easy. It takes a lot to handle criticism and still keep going with what you believe in. That’s the reason I’m here today.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Avika Gor Avika Gor Pregnancy Rumours Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Avika Gor Vlog
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
World
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
Cities
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget