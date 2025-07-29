Avika Gor Announces Wedding With Milind Chandwani On Pati Patni Aur Panga Premiere

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAvika Gor Announces Wedding With Milind Chandwani On Pati Patni Aur Panga Premiere

Avika Gor announces her wedding with longtime partner Milind Chandwani during the premiere of Pati Patni Aur Panga, calling it a full-circle moment as she returns to Colors with a new chapter.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 07:16 PM (IST)

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor has officially confirmed that she’s tying the knot with longtime partner Milind Chandwani. The announcement came during the grand premiere of Colors TV’s upcoming reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check', where Avika shared the personal milestone with viewers in an emotional on-air moment.

Avika Gor announces wedding with Miling Chandwani

Avika, who became a household name playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, returned to the Colors stage with a powerful message of gratitude and personal growth.

“There’s something incredibly poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Balika Vadhu taught me and so many people out there, the power of choice and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Years later, I return to Colors not as Anandi the Balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime.”

Her voice filled with emotion, Avika spoke about her bond with fiancé Milind Chandwani, calling him her biggest supporter and a partner in every sense.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

“My fiancé, Milind, has been my partner in growth, my strongest ally, and the fellow dreamer who sees me beyond the roles and scripts. When he asked me to spend my life with him, I yelled out the easiest yes of my life. We're two imperfect people choosing to grow together, to challenge each other, and to build something real. I couldn’t imagine a more fitting place to share that than here, where it all started.”

She further added, “Announcing our wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga is symbolic and personal. I’ve grown up in front of Colors’ audience, and now, I want to celebrate this milestone with them too. To everyone who embraced me as the balika vadhu all those years ago, I now ask for your blessings as I become a real-life vadhu. This is my full-circle moment, and I’m so thankful I get to share it with the very people who shaped my journey.”

About Avika and Milind

Avika and Milind, who have been together for over five years, got engaged last month in a quiet ceremony. The couple later shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their joy. Avika had first introduced Milind to the public back in 2020, and the two have since often spoken about their relationship in interviews and social media posts.

About Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check

'Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check', which aims to dive deep into the dynamics of real-life couples, is set to premiere on August 2 on Colors. Avika’s deeply personal announcement during the launch has added an emotional touch to the show’s debut, connecting her audience not just to her work, but also to her life beyond the screen.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 07:16 PM (IST)
Avika Gor Colors
