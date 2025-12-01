Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAshnoor Kaur Says She’s ‘At Peace’ After Eviction, Confirms Attending Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Ashnoor Kaur Says She's 'At Peace' After Eviction, Confirms Attending Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Following her unexpected eviction, Ashnoor Kaur told fans she is calm and “at peace” and confirmed she’ll attend the Bigg Boss 19 finale. She also thanked viewers for their love over the past 14 weeks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who was ousted from Bigg Boss 19 after hitting co-contestant Tanya Mittal during the “ticket to finale” task, has now addressed her eviction in a candid Instagram Live session with her fans.

Ashnoor Kaur on her eviction

Connecting with viewers for the first time since entering the reality show, Ashnoor began by sharing how overwhelming the past 14 weeks had been. “It’s been 14 weeks since I wasn’t able to talk to you guys. Of course, you all saw me, but I wasn’t able to connect with you… Thank you for all your well wishes and concern,” she said, adding that she was relieved to reunite with her parents and was “very much at peace” after leaving the house.

Reflecting on how close she was to the finale, Ashnoor recalled recent conversations with fellow contestants Pranit and GK about their final days in the house. “But it’s okay, what has happened was destined to happen… I am a little sad about it, but I was also overwhelmed by all the love you all gave me,” she admitted.

Ashnoor to attend grand finale

Despite her sudden exit, Ashnoor confirmed that she will attend the grand finale on December 7. When asked if she felt wronged by the eviction, she maintained a calm stance. “We cannot change what happened, it’s okay… I would have loved to stay till the finale,” she told a fan, adding that she hopes her friends Pranit More or Gaurav Khanna lift the trophy this season.

What Salman said to Ashnoor

Her eviction followed a stern reprimand from host Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. Addressing her conduct during the altercation with Tanya, Salman said, “Ashnoor, you have already explained what happened… Tanya could have broken her jaw… So we are sorry to say this, but you cannot proceed with the show. Your journey is stopped here; you get banished from this house.”

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss 19 BB19
Read more
