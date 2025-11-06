Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionArti Singh Featured On Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 17 Wall Of Fame, Manifests Dream To Sit On Hot Seat

Actress Arti Singh expresses joy after being featured on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’s Wall of Fame.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actress Arti Singh shared her excitement about being featured on the Wall of Fame of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.”

Expressing her admiration for the megastar, the actress said the moment felt truly special and memorable. Arti also revealed that she’s now manifesting her next dream — to sit on the KBC hot seat alongside Amitabh Bachchan himself someday. On Thursday, Arti took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos with her husband Deepak Chauhan; brother, Krushna Abhishek, and comedian Sunil Grover from the set of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.”

One candid moment shows the actress hugging Sunil as they pose together.

For the caption, the ‘Maayka’ actress wrote, “Good days and wil always cherish this memory and being on wall of fame of legendary Shri Amitabh Bachchan sir show is very very special… vaise who knows future may be Bhagwan ki kripa hui toh hot seat pe bhi baithne ka mauka milega . Always live in good hope. Manifest good things . And do good deeds.. and @whosunilgrover love u so so much @krushna30 so proud of u always. God bless u.” (sic)

Back in October, Arti Singh had shared a heartfelt post about her memorable experience of meeting Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

In her Instagram post, the actress mentioned how Amitabh Bachchan personally interacted with each guest on set, turning the entire experience into an unforgettable one.

Sharing a series of her photos from the set, Singh wrote, “Sir legend shri @amitabhbachchan sir .. Maine aaaj tak itna humble Insaan nahi dekha . Us din thoda late hua shoot pe Unhone SABSE kaha aaj late hua chamaa chahta hun.. he took picture with everyone . Literally every one guest crowd almost 300 people . This is why he is superstar legend. And I realised Insaan auhde se jyada apni achai se bada banta hai .. @krushna30 we are all so proud of you. Your kindness niceness and humbleness has brought u here. To see u on hot seat with sir was like dream come true. May god bless you. Your family is proud of you thank u god.” (sic)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
