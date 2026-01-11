Ankita Lokhande Slams Trolls After Mahhi Vij’s Birthday Post For Friend Sparks Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actress Mahhi Vij has found herself at the receiving end of online trolling after sharing an affectionate birthday message for her “close friend” Nadim, a post that quickly sparked speculation on social media. The reactions intensified as the message came shortly after Mahhi publicly announced her separation from husband Jay Bhanushali.

Ankita Lokhande steps in to shut down the chatter

The birthday note, in which Mahhi spoke about a deep emotional bond and described their souls as being connected, led several users to jump to conclusions about a possible romantic relationship between the two. As rumours gathered momentum, Mahhi’s close friend and fellow actor Ankita Lokhande stepped in to firmly shut down the chatter.

‘Nadim has always been a father figure’: Ankita clarifies

Taking to social media, the Pavitra Rishta star shared a detailed note clarifying Nadim’s place in Mahhi and Jay’s lives, stressing that the assumptions being made were completely unfounded. Addressing the criticism head-on, Ankita wrote, "I've been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem's relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nedeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly - Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That's it. Nothing else.(sic)."

She went on to underline that not every relationship needs to be boxed into labels or judged through a lens of suspicion. "Some bonds are built on respect, love, and years of trust - and outsiders don't get the right to judge them," Ankita added.

Ankita praises Nadim for standing by friends in tough times

Ankita also spoke warmly about Nadim’s character, describing him as someone who has consistently stood by those close to him during difficult phases of life. "As a friend, I can say this - Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge", her post read.

Ankita praises Mahhi and Jay

Extending her support to Mahhi and Jay, Ankita praised them for their commitment as parents and urged people to stop spreading negativity. "Mahi and Jai, you're doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you And to those spreading negativity - please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching."

She wrapped up her message on an affectionate note, writing, "Mahi I love you. Jai I love you. And Nadeem- you're truly one of the best. You are a God sent person for many of us!!," making it clear where she stood amid the online noise.

For those unfamiliar, Mahhi Vij recently announced her separation from actor husband Jay Bhanushali. Rumours of turbulence in their marriage had been circulating for some time. After nearly 15 years together, both Mahhi and Jay took to their social media accounts to confirm their decision to part ways.