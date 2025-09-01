Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Tribute To Her ‘Wedee’ Priya Marathe: 'Until We Meet Again'

The television industry was left heartbroken on August 31 following the untimely demise of actress Priya Marathe. The 38-year-old, best known for her role as Varsha in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her death sent shockwaves through the entertainment fraternity, with friends and co-stars paying heartfelt tributes on social media.

Ankita Lokhande recalls her friendship with Priya Marathe

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who shared a deep bond with Priya from their Pavitra Rishta days, took to Instagram to express her grief. She posted cherished memories with Priya and penned a deeply moving note.

“Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya… our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee (mad girls) in Marathi, and that bond was truly special,” Ankita wrote.

She added, “She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

“She fought every battle with courage”

Ankita also praised Priya’s resilience, calling her one of the strongest people she had known. “Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat (today she is no longer with us), and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile… So, be kind… always.”

In her farewell note, Ankita added, “Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti.”

Prarthana Behere attends Priya's funeral, Ankita skips it

Priya played Varsha, Archana’s (Ankita Lokhande) younger sister, in Pavitra Rishta. Her portrayal of a bold, outspoken, and strong-willed character made her a household name.

Actress Prarthana Behere, who played Priya’s younger sister in the series, was seen breaking down at the actress’ funeral. Ankita, who was unable to attend the last rites, faced criticism online for her absence and for not posting a tribute immediately after the news of Priya’s passing broke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by मराठी मनोरंजन विश्व (@marathimanoranjanvishwa)

Priya Marathe’s battle with cancer

Priya was first diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and bravely overcame the disease, only to face a relapse earlier this year. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated, and she passed away at just 38.

She is survived by her mother and her husband, actor Shantanu Moghe, a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry. Priya’s sudden loss has left her fans and colleagues mourning a life cut tragically short.