Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAnkita Lokhande Pens Emotional Tribute To Her ‘Wedee’ Priya Marathe: 'Until We Meet Again'

Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Tribute To Her ‘Wedee’ Priya Marathe: 'Until We Meet Again'

TV actress Priya Marathe, best known for Pavitra Rishta, passed away at 38 after a cancer relapse. Ankita Lokhande penned a heartfelt tribute, remembering her dear friend as “the strongest.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The television industry was left heartbroken on August 31 following the untimely demise of actress Priya Marathe. The 38-year-old, best known for her role as Varsha in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her death sent shockwaves through the entertainment fraternity, with friends and co-stars paying heartfelt tributes on social media.

Ankita Lokhande recalls her friendship with Priya Marathe

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who shared a deep bond with Priya from their Pavitra Rishta days, took to Instagram to express her grief. She posted cherished memories with Priya and penned a deeply moving note.

“Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya… our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee (mad girls) in Marathi, and that bond was truly special,” Ankita wrote.

She added, “She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

“She fought every battle with courage”

Ankita also praised Priya’s resilience, calling her one of the strongest people she had known. “Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat (today she is no longer with us), and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile… So, be kind… always.”

In her farewell note, Ankita added, “Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti.”

Prarthana Behere attends Priya's funeral, Ankita skips it

Priya played Varsha, Archana’s (Ankita Lokhande) younger sister, in Pavitra Rishta. Her portrayal of a bold, outspoken, and strong-willed character made her a household name.

Actress Prarthana Behere, who played Priya’s younger sister in the series, was seen breaking down at the actress’ funeral. Ankita, who was unable to attend the last rites, faced criticism online for her absence and for not posting a tribute immediately after the news of Priya’s passing broke.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by मराठी मनोरंजन विश्व (@marathimanoranjanvishwa)

Priya Marathe’s battle with cancer

Priya was first diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and bravely overcame the disease, only to face a relapse earlier this year. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated, and she passed away at just 38.

She is survived by her mother and her husband, actor Shantanu Moghe, a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry. Priya’s sudden loss has left her fans and colleagues mourning a life cut tragically short.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ankita Lokhande Priya Marathe
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget