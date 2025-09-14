Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note As Husband Vicky Jain Recovers From Accident

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a heartfelt message for her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, after he suffered an accident that left him hospitalised for three days and required 45 stitches.

Ankita Lokhande's emotional message for Vicky Jain

On Sunday, Ankita took to Instagram with a series of photos featuring the couple dressed in matching black outfits, holding hands. In her post, she praised Vicky for his resilience and sense of humour, even in difficult times.

“Mere Humsafar 🖤 It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down; that’s what home feels like to me. 💞” wrote Ankita.

Calling him her anchor, she added, “Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together… through thick and thin, just like we promised ♾️❣️. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too 🥰❣️. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky 🧿. Always us, always together ❤️ #AnVi.”

Sandeep Singh shares Vicky Jain's pics from hospital

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh also expressed support for the couple, sharing pictures and videos from the hospital. In one clip, Vicky—his hand bandaged—was seen playfully joking with Ankita as she served him coffee. Praising his spirit, Singh wrote, “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened.”

Singh also admired the couple’s bond, adding, “Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you.”

Ankita and Vicky, who tied the knot in 2021, continue to be one of television’s most admired pairs. They recently appeared together on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 and were earlier seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 17, where Ankita finished as the third runner-up.