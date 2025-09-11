Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBig B Spills Boarding School Secrets: Love Letters From Sherwood Boys To All Saint’s Girls School

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about passing secret love letters in school and a thrilling safari experience where an angry elephant chased tourists.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

During a recent episode of the popular game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati" host Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane, reliving his carefree teen days as a student in the Sherwood Boys' School, Nanital.

When a contestant informed Big B that she had been a student in Nanital's All Saint's, an excited Amitabh recalled how every Sunday students from both Sherwood and All Saint's used to gather at the Chapel.

He added that it was the only day when the boys from his school used to get all decked up with coats and blazers and look extremely presentable for the parade.

Reminiscing about the good old days, Big B shared that when the students were asked to kneel down to pray, boys used to silently pass on love letters to girls without anyone knowing.

He added with a laugh that he has plenty more memories from his Sherwood days, but if he shared all of them, he might get into trouble at home.

Additionally, while hosting "Kaun Banega Crorepati", Amitabh shared a scary encounter with an elephant. He opened up about his jungle safari experience when his fellow tourists in Africa managed to irk an elephant.

He said, “In Africa, there is a safari park. We went there to see wild animals. On the way, we saw that there was a traffic jam on the road. There was a car behind the car. We asked why there was a traffic jam as it’s a jungle and a traffic jam in a jungle is very unlikely. They told us, “There is an elephant on the road. We couldn't move ahead until the elephant moved. We sat quietly”.

However, one of the tourists lost patience and sped his car in order to get past the elephant. Annoyed by this, the elephant violently pushed the car and started charging towards the other tourists.

Big B said, “The car in front of us was in a traffic jam for a long time. The elephant turned around and hit the elephant with his car with his trunk. After that, the elephant turned around and saw the traffic jam. The elephant started running towards the traffic jam”.

“All the cars switched to the reverse gear, and started driving back. The elephant kept running for 5 miles. The elephant was chasing us. Then there were rangers. One of them did something. The elephant went to meet his wife. We were saved”, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 Big B Jungle Safari Amitabh Bachchan Love Letter Story All Saint’s Nanital
