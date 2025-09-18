Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, has been candid about his personal life and family hardships. Known for speaking his mind, Amaal shared an emotional story in the latest episode that shed light on his difficult childhood and his parents’ struggles.

Amaal Mallik on betrayal within the family

In a heartfelt conversation with fellow contestant Baseer Ali, Amaal spoke about his father Daboo Malik’s journey and the challenges he faced. He credited his uncle Anu Malik for carrying forward their grandfather Sardar Malik’s musical legacy but recalled a moment that left his father deeply hurt.

Recounting an incident, Amaal said his father was once invited for a recording session, only to realise he was asked to re-sing a track that Udit Narayan had already recorded years earlier. He described it as a betrayal, calling Anu Malik an “evil heart,” and revealed that his father struggled to recover from the humiliation. Amaal also pointed fingers at his aunt, suggesting her influence changed his uncle’s behavior, remarking that “wives are a big issue.”

Amaal recalls a traumatic childhood memory

Amaal went on to narrate a painful memory from his childhood that shaped his personality. “Juhu used to be flooded with water, and I must have been 7 years old… This family (uncle’s family) saw me outside the gate, struggling, crying, and the water was up to my chest. Their car was parked in front of me and I saw them locking the doors of their car. They left me, just deserted me,” he recalled.

He further added, “My father’s friend’s wife saw me, took me inside her car and dropped me home. When I was standing, I was waving my hand and I saw my aunt, driver and them inside. They saw me and pressed the door lock.” The incident, he admitted, left a lasting scar. “That’s why I’m an aggressive kid.”

Amaal on mother’s silent struggles

Amaal also spoke about the hardships his mother endured while raising him in a joint family. “People say, I abuse a lot. I have a womb trauma, boss. Meri mom ko bahut kuch sunaya gaya (my mother was taunted a lot) when she was pregnant with me. They used to make her work a lot as she was living in a joint family. One day, she just smashed her hand on a cupboard in anger. She went through all this to make us reach where we are today,” he shared.

This isn’t the first time Amaal has criticised Anu Malik—he has previously accused his uncle of sabotaging his father’s career.

Amaal’s journey in Bigg Boss 19

Despite his emotional revelations, Amaal’s stint inside Bigg Boss 19 has been turbulent. During the second Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan reprimanded him for sleeping excessively and not engaging enough in tasks. However, just a week later, Amaal won majority votes from his housemates and was crowned captain. His captaincy, though, was marked by chaos as rules were repeatedly broken.

Currently, Amaal remains safe from eviction, while Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama face elimination this week.