Amaal Mallik’s Aunt Roshaan Garry Says He’s Not Playing Any Strategy In Bigg Boss 19

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAmaal Mallik’s Aunt Roshaan Garry Says He’s Not Playing Any Strategy In Bigg Boss 19

Singer Amaal Mallik’s aunt Roshaan Garry says the Bigg Boss 19 contestant isn’t following any strategy but staying true to himself. She describes him as calm, grounded, and genuine.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Amaal Mallik has been making waves inside the "Bigg Boss 19" house with his calm, honest, and grounded personality. While many wonder if the singer is playing a strategic game, his aunt Roshaan Garry believes otherwise.

In a recent conversation with IANS, she opened up about his journey on the show, describing him as someone who has always stayed true to himself — real, emotional, and unaffected by the pressures of the game. When asked whether Amaal is playing strategically or just being himself inside the house, his aunt Roshaan said he isn’t following any game plan.

She shared, “I don’t think he’s playing any kind of strategy. He’s being completely real — not faking anything. What you see is who he truly is. Bigg Boss is a place that teaches you a lot about yourself and others, and Amal is learning and growing through the process.”

Talking about the early days of the show, Roshaan addressed the viewers’ observation that Amaal was often seen sleeping. She explained that it wasn’t due to laziness but simply his natural routine. Before entering the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house, Amaal was used to working late into the night and waking up late, something he himself mentioned during the weekend episode.

“That was just his natural routine. Before entering the show, he used to work through the night and wake up late. He even mentioned that himself during the weekend episode. It took him some time to adjust, but once he did, he’s been playing the game well and with focus,” she explained.

Furthermore, when quizzed about whether the show is bringing out a new side of Amaal, Roshaan Garry clarified that there’s nothing new about what viewers are seeing. “Not really. Amal has always been like this — honest, emotional, and grounded. What people are seeing now is just his true self being shown to the world.”

Amaal Mallik has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 19.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 2025 Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss Roshaan Garry
