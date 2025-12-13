After Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal Lands First Acting Gig Ahead Of Ektaa Kapoor TV Debut

Even after Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up on December 7, interest in the contestants hasn’t slowed down. Fans continue to track their favourites’ post-show moves, from media interactions to social outings. While most former housemates are easing back into the spotlight, Tanya Mittal has already jumped a step ahead by landing her first acting assignment—well before her much-talked-about television debut with Ektaa Kapoor.

Tanya Mittal’s first acting gig

On Saturday, Tanya took to Instagram to unveil her first-ever advertisement, a digital commercial for Yes Madam. The video marks her acting debut after Bigg Boss 19 and showcases her comic timing. In the clip, Tanya is seen boasting to a friend about flying to Korea every week for beauty treatments, casually calling it “basic” for her lifestyle. She also claims to run several businesses in Korea. The narrative takes a humorous turn when her friend exposes the exaggeration by introducing a beauty service app that brings K-beauty treatments straight to one’s doorstep.

The ad has struck a chord with viewers, drawing widespread praise for Tanya’s screen presence. One fan commented, “Wow, your first ad and this is mind-blowing. Great job, Tanya!” Another wrote, “Too good performance, Tanya.” A third remarked, “Who would say this is your first ad shoot? Too good, yaar.” One admirer even wrote in Hindi, “Ladki ne toh professional actors ko bhi peeche chhod diya,” meaning, “She has left even professional actors behind.”

Tanya’s journey on Bigg Boss 19

During her stint on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya frequently grabbed attention for speaking about her lavish lifestyle outside the house. While this made her stand out, it also led to friction with several contestants, who labelled her ‘fake’. She was repeatedly called out during Weekend Ka Vaar segments and was initially tagged as the “most annoying contestant” by many viewers.

However, as the season progressed, Tanya’s narrative shifted. Her gameplay, evolving bonds, and visible personal growth helped her win over audiences, eventually securing a spot in the top four. She finished the season as the third runner-up.

Although she missed out on lifting the trophy on Salman Khan’s show, Tanya walked away with a major opportunity when Ektaa Kapoor offered her a role in an upcoming television project. With her first ad already earning praise, fans are now keenly awaiting her official acting debut on TV.