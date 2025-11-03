Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







While actor Abhishek Bajaj continues to make headlines inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, controversy from his personal life has followed him to the outside world. His ex-wife Akanksha Jindal has reignited their long-standing feud, accusing the television star of dishonesty and infidelity.

Akanksha’s remarks surfaced shortly after a recent episode in which Abhishek opened up about his past. Responding to his claims, she took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of his conversation with Gaurav Khanna, slamming him for misrepresenting their relationship.

“He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He’s been hiding facts his entire life – that’s the real reason we got divorced. He’s hurt me and other women too," she wrote.

‘Lying on National Television’: Akanksha’s Strong Words

In another fiery post, Akanksha accused Abhishek of manipulating both the audience and his co-contestants.

“He doesn’t even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. Lying about real age, and marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV. Abhishek’s pattern never changed for 15 years he’s been playing the same game. Even inside the house, he’s repeating history with a 21-year-old (Ashnoor Kaur). Clearly, shame isn’t in his vocabulary," she alleged.

She maintained that her intention was not to seek publicity, but to set the record straight.

“I’m not here for drama or revenge – I just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant," she clarified.

Bigg Boss 19 Drama Intensifies

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek has been seen bonding with Ashnoor Kaur, a friendship that viewers are now re-evaluating in light of Akanksha’s claims. During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan hinted that Akanksha herself might soon enter as a wildcard contestant, potentially bringing her version of events directly to the screen.

Separation Timeline Clarified

Addressing widespread online confusion about their split, Akanksha clarified that their official separation took place on August 18, 2023, not in 2020 as some reports suggested. She said she decided to speak up only because “false narratives” were being spread about her and their relationship on national television.

As the drama unfolds both on and off screen, fans are watching closely to see how the controversy impacts Abhishek’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.