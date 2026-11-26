Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poonawalla warned Netflix about Pakistani drama release in India.

He vowed to stop its release and promotional material.

He questioned Netflix's motives, content needs, and reciprocity.

Cited actors' controversial past comments and terror support.

Tehseen Poonawalla has issued a stern warning to Netflix over the release of the Pakistani drama Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India, saying the platform alone will bear the consequences if it goes ahead. The series starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on December 4. Speaking exclusively to ABP Live on the anniversary of 26/11, he said the I&B Ministry’s reminder to Netflix about its earlier commitment on Pakistani content was only “the first step”.

“This series will not be released. And if, unfortunately, its promotional material and release are not stopped, I will go to whatever lengths are necessary to stop it,” he told ABP Live.

He added that he is in touch with ministry officials, and added that the promotional material of the Pakistani series, including the trailer, should come down too. Tehseen went on to say that if Netflix failed to comply, he would ensure that such a situation did not arise again. “Action aisa hoga, phir kabhi na aisa hoga.”

‘Is This Being Done For Money?’

Tehseen also questioned Netflix’s commercial motivations and compared the Indian user base with that of Pakistan. “Netflix has 25 million subscribers in India, and this is a country of 1.4 billion people. It should not later complain about suffering huge losses. If it goes ahead and streams this series, Netflix India alone will be responsible for the consequences.”

“Is this being done simply for money?” he asked.

ALSO READ| ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ Row: I&B Ministry Asks Netflix To Keep Pakistani Content Off Its India Platform

He subsequently raised the issue of reciprocity and questioned why Indian films do not receive similar access to Pakistani audiences. “People who say cinema has no boundaries should answer one question: why are Indian films not released in Pakistan? Why is Dhurandhar not released there? Why is the Ramayana not released there?”

The 45-year-old further asked, “When Asim Munir says that India and Pakistan cannot coexist, why should they then come here and earn money from us?”

On whether legislation was necessary to prevent such releases, Tehseen maintained that common sense should also guide decisions. He said that if he were in government, he would ensure there was no compulsory paid distribution of such content. However, he distinguished between its official distribution and individuals accessing it through VPNs, calling the latter “a different matter”.

‘Are We Short Of Content In India?’

He also questioned the need to bring Pakistani entertainment to Indian audiences and underscored the country’s diverse cultural and linguistic landscape.

“Are we short of content in this country? From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Manipur to Mumbai, we have so much content. Make Gujarati content, make content from the Northeast, make Malayalam content. We can also watch South Korean and Japanese content,” he said before questioning the rationale behind showcasing content from a country whose public figures have insulted India’s armed forces and praised Hafiz Saeed.

For the uninitiated, Hafiz Saeed is the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a United Nations-designated global terrorist organisation.

‘Mahira Khan Called Our Soldiers Cowards’

Tehseen also said that the drama’s lead actors, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, had called Indian soldiers cowards after Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory response to the Pahalgam terror attack, while Fawad Khan had described the military action as unfortunate.

“But did they ever call the terrorists unfortunate? The terrorists who came to Pahalgam, checked people’s religion, names and IDs, and then shot them? Did they condemn that act or call it cowardly?” he asked.

ALSO READ| 'India, Grow Up': Pak Minister Slams Demand To Ban Fawad Khan's Netflix Series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'

He added that Hamza Ali Abbasi had described Hafiz Saeed, whom Indian authorities have identified as a mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as a religious scholar.

“But religion does not teach this. Hafiz Saeed is not the custodian of any religion.”

‘Asia Cup Shouldn’t Have Taken Place’

Asked why he wants a ban on the series while India still plays cricket against Pakistan, Tehseen didn’t dodge.

“In an ideal world, that should stop too. The Asia Cup should not have taken place because it was not an ICC tournament.”

At events like ICC tournaments, the Olympics or international conferences, he said, participation can’t be avoided. But even there, you attend the event and leave. “There should be no hospitality or special treatment.”