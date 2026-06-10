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HomeEntertainmentTaylor Swift Joins Tom Hanks And Tim Allen At Toy Story 5 Premiere, Performs Jessie's Song Live

Taylor Swift Joins Tom Hanks And Tim Allen At Toy Story 5 Premiere, Performs Jessie's Song Live

Taylor Swift stunned fans at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles with a surprise appearance, performing her new country song "I Knew It, I Knew You" live for the first time.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift surprised fans, performing new song live at premiere.
  • Swift saw early film, secretly wrote the song.

Taylor Swift stunned fans at the Toy Story 5 world premiere in Los Angeles with a surprise appearance. The singer performed her newly released song live for the first time, bringing months of fan speculation to a dramatic close. Swift made a quiet entry at the red carpet event alongside Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, delighting everyone with her presence.

The Song Debut

Swift's "Toy Story 5" song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," debuted on digital services Thursday night before the premiere. Disney billed the track as her return to country music. The song portrays Jessie and her owner being reunited, according to Variety.

Swift posted a message on social media as the single came out, including a vintage home video of herself as a little girl in a red cowgirl hat. She wrote: "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond".

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She continued, "Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago, when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it".

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 Secret Behind The Song

"Toy Story 5" VFX supervisor Thomas Jordan revealed he's known about Swift's song since February. During a SXSW London panel, Jordan said: "Turns out, Taylor Swift is a huge 'Toy Story' fan like many of us. She actually saw an early version of the film; she requested to see it before it was finished, and she wrote the song and then asked us if we wanted it. And we said, 'Uh, yes! Yes, we do.' That was in February, so we've had to keep it a secret ever since then".

Jordan added that "there was a very small group" of the team who knew, so they had to "create a decoy version" of the film without the song for the press who weren't privy to the information. "The crew that made 'Toy Story 5' did not know about this secret until last week," he said.

The song is co-produced and co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff, making his return to that chair for the first time since "The Tortured Poets Department". Toy Story 5 opens in theaters the night of June 18.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Taylor Swift's new song for Toy Story 5 called?

Taylor Swift's song for Toy Story 5 is titled

How did Taylor Swift become involved with Toy Story 5?

A huge Toy Story fan, Swift saw an early cut of the film. She then wrote the song

What genre is Taylor Swift's

Disney has described

When does Toy Story 5 release in theaters?

Toy Story 5 is set to open in theaters the night of June 18.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Disney Los Angeles Taylor Swift Tom Hanks Toy Story 5 I Knew It I Knew You Pixar Tim Allen Jack Antonoff
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