‘Every Call Ends With I Love You’: Tamannaah Bhatia On Why Adult Friendships Matter

On the occasion of Friendship Day, actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a heartfelt message celebrating the value of friendships formed in adulthood. Posting a candid video on social media, the actress explained why she believes these bonds are even more special than those made in school or college.

‘Adult Friendships Are the Best’

In her post, Tamannaah emphasised the depth and warmth of adult friendships, saying: “You know, adult friendships are the best. It's like every friend that I talk to, our every call ends with an ‘I love you’. Every phone call is about attending to how you are feeling, and it's such a misnomer that you meet your best friends when you are in your school and college, but I think adult friendships are the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Friends React with Love

Her video drew emotional reactions from her friends. Rasha Thadani commented, “I love u u r going to make me cry.”

Kajal Aggarwal added, “Awwww I love you! Happy friendships day my dearest tamu.”

Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Awwww I am crying,” and even reshared Tamannaah’s post on her Instagram stories, adding, “Life may be busy and chaotic but with friends like you, it's all worth it T. You bring so much joy and love into my life and I'm forever grateful. Nuvvvvv u @tamannaahspeaks.”

What’s Next for Tamannaah

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film "Vvan: Force of the Forest", where she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

The teaser shows Tamannaah stepping barefoot onto something sharp, flinching yet determined as she carries a fiery torch into a shadowy forest, hinting at the film’s mythological and mystical themes.

Directed by Arunabh Kumar, Vvan is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).