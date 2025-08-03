Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Every Call Ends With I Love You’: Tamannaah Bhatia On Why Adult Friendships Matter

‘Every Call Ends With I Love You’: Tamannaah Bhatia On Why Adult Friendships Matter

For Friendship Day, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated adult friendships, calling them deeper and more supportive than childhood bonds.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 10:02 PM (IST)

On the occasion of Friendship Day, actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a heartfelt message celebrating the value of friendships formed in adulthood. Posting a candid video on social media, the actress explained why she believes these bonds are even more special than those made in school or college.

‘Adult Friendships Are the Best’

In her post, Tamannaah emphasised the depth and warmth of adult friendships, saying: “You know, adult friendships are the best. It's like every friend that I talk to, our every call ends with an ‘I love you’. Every phone call is about attending to how you are feeling, and it's such a misnomer that you meet your best friends when you are in your school and college, but I think adult friendships are the best.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Friends React with Love

Her video drew emotional reactions from her friends. Rasha Thadani commented, “I love u u r going to make me cry.”

Kajal Aggarwal added, “Awwww I love you! Happy friendships day my dearest tamu.”

Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Awwww I am crying,” and even reshared Tamannaah’s post on her Instagram stories, adding, “Life may be busy and chaotic but with friends like you, it's all worth it T. You bring so much joy and love into my life and I'm forever grateful. Nuvvvvv u @tamannaahspeaks.”

What’s Next for Tamannaah

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film "Vvan: Force of the Forest", where she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

The teaser shows Tamannaah stepping barefoot onto something sharp, flinching yet determined as she carries a fiery torch into a shadowy forest, hinting at the film’s mythological and mystical themes.

Directed by Arunabh Kumar, Vvan is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).

 

 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Friendship Day Tamannaah Bhatia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
India
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
India
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget