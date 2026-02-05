Talwiinder Confesses To ‘Falling In Love’ Amid Dating Rumours With Disha Patani

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTalwiinder Confesses To ‘Falling In Love’ Amid Dating Rumours With Disha Patani

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Disha Patani and Talwiinder made headlines after they were spotted together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur. Their back-to-back public appearances made fans think that the two are dating. Now, Talwiinder has addressed the speculation in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He admitted to “falling in love” amid dating rumours with the actor. 

‘I’m Falling In Love,’ Says Talwiinder

“We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard,” Talwiinder told The Hollywood Reporter India.

He added that neither of them wants to give in to the pressure created by people online. “We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours,” he went on to say. 

The 28-year-old singer also hinted at his current emotional state, saying he is “falling in love every day,” before adding, “I am falling in love right now.”

How did it all start?

After Talwiinder and Disha Patani were spotted together in Udaipur, they were seen walking hand in hand at Lollapalooza India 2026, further fueling dating speculations. They were also seen together at Mumbai Airport. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meowww🐾 (@x._meowww_.x)

Talwiinder is known for popular tracks such as Dhundhala, Khayaal, and Kammo Ji, and continues to release music on platforms including Spotify and YouTube.

Disha Patani will next be seen in a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead, alongside Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, and Nana Patekar, and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13. She was last seen in Kanguva, which was released on November 14 in 2024. 

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
