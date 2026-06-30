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English NewsEntertainment‘Takes Confidence To Make Awarapan 2’: Trade Analyst Says Awarapan Was Loss-Making Film; Minted Just Rs 12 Cr

‘Takes Confidence To Make Awarapan 2’: Trade Analyst Says Awarapan Was Loss-Making Film; Minted Just Rs 12 Cr

Awarapan earned just Rs 12 crore against its Rs 18 crore budget in 2007 and was labelled a flop. Nearly two decades later, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has returned as an unlikely sequel-driven franchise with Awarapan 2.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Original film Awarapan commercially failed despite critical appreciation.
  • Awarapan gained cult status through music, television, and digital platforms.
  • Awarapan 2 capitalizes on nostalgia, digital era fan engagement.
  • Sequel reflects new business model for long-term film value.

When Awarapan 2 was announced, the reaction was a mix of surprise, nostalgia, and curiosity. Few expected a sequel to Awarapan nearly two decades after its release, especially since the original failed at the box office. Released in 2007, the Emraan Hashmi starrer earned far less than expected and was labelled a commercial disappointment. Yet over the years, the film built a loyal fanbase through music, television, and digital platforms. Today, Awarapan stands as proof that audience affection can outlast theatrical failure in surprising and commercially significant ways.

Awarapan Failed In Theatres 

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan released on 29 June 2007 with strong performances, emotional storytelling and a memorable soundtrack. Despite critical appreciation, the film struggled commercially. Made on a reported budget of Rs 18 crore, the film managed a box office collection of only around Rs 12 crore, making it a financial disappointment. It was also widely noted as an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life. At the time, there was little indication that the film would return as a valuable property nearly 19 years later.

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Music And Digital Platforms Gave Awarapan Second Life

What changed for Awarapan was not its theatrical performance, but its life after cinemas. Songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta remained hugely popular and helped keep the film relevant among younger audiences. Television reruns, YouTube clips and streaming platforms slowly transformed the film from a forgotten flop into a cult favourite. Over time, Shivam Pandit became one of Emraan Hashmi’s most loved characters. The growing nostalgia around mid-2000s Bollywood has also played a major role in keeping Awarapan alive in public memory.

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Awarapan 2 Is Built On Nostalgia, Not Past Box Office Success

The biggest surprise about Awarapan 2 is not just its announcement, but the business logic behind it. In today’s entertainment market, studios increasingly value audience familiarity and emotional connection. Sequels now rely heavily on nostalgia, streaming-era rediscovery and digital fan engagement. That is exactly where Awarapan found its strength. The original may not have delivered commercially in 2007, but it steadily gained cultural value over the years.

The teaser for Awarapan 2 leans heavily into this emotional recall, bringing back Emraan Hashmi, familiar visuals and a reworked version of Toh Phir Aao. The strategy is clear: revive emotional memory and convert long-standing affection into ticket sales. It is a bold move, especially for a sequel to a film that was once written off as a failure. Whether Awarapan 2 succeeds at the box office remains uncertain. But its existence already marks a major shift in Bollywood’s business model. In the streaming era, theatrical failure no longer defines a film’s long-term value. Sometimes, a flop simply needs time to become a franchise.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the original Awarapan perform at the box office?

Released in 2007, the film was a commercial disappointment, earning only around Rs 12 crore against its Rs 18 crore budget. It was labeled a financial failure.

Why is a sequel to Awarapan being made despite its initial box office failure?

Over the years, Awarapan gained a loyal fanbase through music, television reruns, and digital platforms. The sequel is built on this nostalgia and audience affection, not past box office success.

How did Awarapan become popular after its theatrical release?

Its songs, like

What is the business strategy behind Awarapan 2?

The strategy relies on audience familiarity, emotional connection, and nostalgia. Studios now value streaming-era rediscovery and digital fan engagement for sequels.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Emraan Hashmi Mohit Suri Nostalgia Awarapan 2 Bollywood Sequel Awarapan Cult Classic Box Office Flop ₹12 Crore ₹18 Crore Budget Cult Following
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