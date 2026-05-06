System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika Starrer Legal Drama

The upcoming streaming movie ‘System’ starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, is set to drop on OTT on May 22, 2026. It is a thrilling legal drama, and focuses on a privileged prosecutor who teams up with a humble stenographer to uncover buried injustices, forcing a choice between power and justice.

It follows the unlikely connection between Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (played by Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer who comes from a humble background. Despite their distinctly different social standings, the team up to fight for justice and truth.

Harman Baweja, Producer, Baweja Studios, said, “‘System’ is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on this movie, a collaboration that has enabled us to bring this narrative to life with scale and authenticity. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond”.

The film is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, Akshat Ghildial and Smitha Baliga.

It also stars Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.

Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “‘System’ is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics. With Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise you at each stage, making for compelling viewing. Led by power-packed performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika, we believe the movie has the potential to resonate strongly with audiences across the world when it releases on Prime Video on May 22, 2026”.

The film is set to stream on Prime Video on May 22, 2026.

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