Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSussanne Khan Mourns Mother Zarine Khan’s Demise, Calls Her ‘Guiding Light’ In Emotional Note

Sussanne Khan Mourns Mother Zarine Khan’s Demise, Calls Her ‘Guiding Light’ In Emotional Note

Sussanne Khan is mourning the death of her mother, Zarine Khan, wife of Sanjay Khan. Sussanne shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling her mother her "guiding light" and "best friend."

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan is mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Zarine Khan, who passed away on Friday. Taking to social media, Sussanne penned an emotional tribute dedicated to her mother — describing her as her “guiding light” and “best friend.”

Sussanne Khan Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother Zarine Khan

Sharing a series of cherished memories with Zarine Khan on her official Instagram handle, Sussanne poured her heart out in a deeply moving note.

She wrote,“My bestestttttt friend, my God, my life… Our beautiful mummy.. you are always going to be our guiding light (sic).”

She went on to express how her mother shaped the person she is today, adding,“You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of grace and love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond love, beyond life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you.”

Sussanne concluded her emotional message with,“P.S You took all our hearts with you.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The post was accompanied by the classic track “My Way” by Frank Sinatra and Willie Nelson, perfectly capturing the spirit of her tribute.

Bollywood Extends Support and Condolences

Several members of the film fraternity flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sonal Chauhan, Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karishma Tanna offered their love and condolences to the grieving family.

Remembering Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, is survived by her husband and four children — Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

Her last rites were attended by several close family members and friends, including Sussanne’s former husband Hrithik Roshan, Aly Goni, and Saba Azad.

A prayer meet in her memory will be held on Monday at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, where several members of the Bollywood fraternity are expected to gather to pay their respects.

 

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sussanne Khan Zarine Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
India
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Chaos: Report
Cities
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Cities
Delhi's Pollution Woes Continue As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400
Delhi's Pollution Woes Continue As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Ram Temple rhetoric dominates rallies as Akhilesh and Yogi lock horns over Ayodhya narrative
Bihar Election News: Owaisi's AIMIM Emerges as Key Factor in Seemanchal's 24-Seat Battle
Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget