Sussanne Khan Mourns Mother Zarine Khan’s Demise, Calls Her ‘Guiding Light’ In Emotional Note

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan is mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Zarine Khan, who passed away on Friday. Taking to social media, Sussanne penned an emotional tribute dedicated to her mother — describing her as her “guiding light” and “best friend.”

Sharing a series of cherished memories with Zarine Khan on her official Instagram handle, Sussanne poured her heart out in a deeply moving note.

She wrote,“My bestestttttt friend, my God, my life… Our beautiful mummy.. you are always going to be our guiding light (sic).”

She went on to express how her mother shaped the person she is today, adding,“You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of grace and love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond love, beyond life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you.”

Sussanne concluded her emotional message with,“P.S You took all our hearts with you.”

The post was accompanied by the classic track “My Way” by Frank Sinatra and Willie Nelson, perfectly capturing the spirit of her tribute.

Bollywood Extends Support and Condolences

Several members of the film fraternity flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sonal Chauhan, Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karishma Tanna offered their love and condolences to the grieving family.

Remembering Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, is survived by her husband and four children — Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

Her last rites were attended by several close family members and friends, including Sussanne’s former husband Hrithik Roshan, Aly Goni, and Saba Azad.

A prayer meet in her memory will be held on Monday at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, where several members of the Bollywood fraternity are expected to gather to pay their respects.