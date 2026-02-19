Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SC Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt And Wife Shwetambari; Suggests Mediation In Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case

SC Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt And Wife Shwetambari; Suggests Mediation In Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari in a Rs 30 crore fraud case filed by Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia, and directed mediation for resolution.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court granted bail to film director Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari in Rs 30 crore fraud case filed by Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia. On February 13, the court granted interim bail to Shwetambari. Now, both have been granted bail.

The Supreme Court has also directed that the alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case against them be resolved through mediation. The two were arrested on December 7 in connection with a case registered in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

ALSO READ| SC Grants Vikram Bhatt, Wife Shwetambari Interim Bail In Rs 30 Cr Fraud Case, Next Hearing On Thursday

Appearing for Vikram Bhatt, the lawyer told the court that comments made in the legislative assembly following Shwetambari’s bail order were brought up as an attempt to create pressure.

The Chief Justice said, “We know how to deal with such things. If the complainant tries to influence the case, it will be transferred to Mumbai.”

About Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is facing severe legal headwinds following a series of allegations of financial misconduct. The primary case involves a Rs 30 crore fraud complaint filed by Ajay Murdia, the Udaipur-based founder of Indira IVF. Murdia alleged that Bhatt, along with his wife Shwetambari and several associates, diverted funds meant for a multi-film production deal into personal accounts using fraudulent invoices.

The Rajasthan Police arrested Bhatt, his wife, and two associates in December 2025 in connection with the case. However, Bhatt’s defence team, led by attorney Kamlesh Dave, has dismissed the charges as baseless. Dave maintains that all financial transactions were transparent and that the “bogus bill” claims are fabrications, asserting that the funds were part of a legitimate rolling finance agreement for four films.

“Every payment was made in the knowledge of both parties. There were no such fake or bogus bills. The agreement was done to make two films first and another two on rolling finance,” his lawyer had claimed. 

Adding to his legal woes, a separate case was registered in January at Mumbai’s Versova station. A businessman has accused Bhatt and his daughter, Krishna Bhatt Sarda, of a Rs 13.5 crore swindle, a probe that has reportedly been escalated to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main allegation against Vikram Bhatt and his wife?

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari are accused of diverting Rs 30 crore meant for film production into personal accounts using fraudulent invoices.

What was the outcome of the Supreme Court hearing for Vikram Bhatt and his wife?

The Supreme Court granted bail to both Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari. They were also directed to resolve the fraud case through mediation.

Who filed the Rs 30 crore fraud case against Vikram Bhatt and his wife?

The case was filed by Ajay Murdia, the Udaipur-based founder of Indira IVF.

What action did the Supreme Court take if attempts to influence the case are made?

The Chief Justice stated that if the complainant tries to influence the case, it will be transferred to Mumbai.

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Embed widget