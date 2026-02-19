Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Supreme Court granted bail to film director Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari in Rs 30 crore fraud case filed by Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia. On February 13, the court granted interim bail to Shwetambari. Now, both have been granted bail.

The Supreme Court has also directed that the alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case against them be resolved through mediation. The two were arrested on December 7 in connection with a case registered in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Appearing for Vikram Bhatt, the lawyer told the court that comments made in the legislative assembly following Shwetambari’s bail order were brought up as an attempt to create pressure.

The Chief Justice said, “We know how to deal with such things. If the complainant tries to influence the case, it will be transferred to Mumbai.”

About Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is facing severe legal headwinds following a series of allegations of financial misconduct. The primary case involves a Rs 30 crore fraud complaint filed by Ajay Murdia, the Udaipur-based founder of Indira IVF. Murdia alleged that Bhatt, along with his wife Shwetambari and several associates, diverted funds meant for a multi-film production deal into personal accounts using fraudulent invoices.

The Rajasthan Police arrested Bhatt, his wife, and two associates in December 2025 in connection with the case. However, Bhatt’s defence team, led by attorney Kamlesh Dave, has dismissed the charges as baseless. Dave maintains that all financial transactions were transparent and that the “bogus bill” claims are fabrications, asserting that the funds were part of a legitimate rolling finance agreement for four films.

“Every payment was made in the knowledge of both parties. There were no such fake or bogus bills. The agreement was done to make two films first and another two on rolling finance,” his lawyer had claimed.

Adding to his legal woes, a separate case was registered in January at Mumbai’s Versova station. A businessman has accused Bhatt and his daughter, Krishna Bhatt Sarda, of a Rs 13.5 crore swindle, a probe that has reportedly been escalated to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).