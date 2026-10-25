Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' teaser sparks controversy over doctor portrayal.

IMA urged ministry to review film's medical fraternity depiction.

Dr. Parkar stressed doctors are human, facing real-world challenges.

Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has sparked controversy ahead of its theatrical release. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also objected to the teaser's portrayal of doctors. Amid the growing backlash, Lilavati Hospital's Dr Jalil Parkar has spoken out, talking about the challenges faced by medical professionals and reminding audiences that doctors, too, are human beings with families and responsibilities.

The controversy centres on the film’s depiction of the medical fraternity, including a dialogue that suggests doctors write prescriptions to earn commissions. The IMA has raised concerns that such portrayals could undermine public trust in healthcare professionals.

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Dr Jalil Parkar Says 'Doctors Are Human Beings Too'

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Sunny Deol's Suryaa teaser, Dr Jalil Parkar stressed that doctors enter the profession to treat people and save lives. However, he said the public also needs to recognise the realities and responsibilities that come with the job.

He said, "Doctors are in the profession of helping people and treating them. However, people must understand that doctors are human beings too. Their training is focused on saving lives. Nowadays, everyone wants treatment but does not want to spend money on it. Let me give you an example. When you visit a good restaurant, you pay the listed price without arguing. You enjoy the food you like and pay for it. But when it comes to doctors, people expect treatment to be provided free of cost, which is often not possible today."

Parkar also pointed to the years of training doctors undergo and the limited period in which many can earn enough to meet their financial commitments. He said these responsibilities are often overlooked when people discuss the medical profession.

"Doctors have families too. A doctor's earning years are limited, generally from the age of 40 to 55 or, at the most, 60, after years of training. They have to manage their family responsibilities and expenses during this period."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital's Dr Jalil Parkar on the controversy surrounding Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' teaser, says, "Doctors are in the profession of helping people and treating them. However, people must understand that doctors are human beings too. Their training is focused on saving lives. Nowadays, everyone wants treatment but does not want to spend money on it. Let me give you an example. When you visit a good restaurant, you pay the listed price without arguing. You enjoy the food you like and pay for it. But when it comes to doctors, people expect treatment to be provided free of cost, which is often not possible today. Doctors have families too. A doctor's earning years are limited, generally from the age of 40 to 55 or, at the most, 60, after years of training. They have to manage their family responsibilities and expenses during this period." #SunnyDeol #Suryaa #CBFC #IMA #Bollywood #MedicalProfession (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2026

IMA Seeks Urgent Review From Information And Broadcasting Ministry

The Indian Medical Association has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, seeking an urgent review of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. It has also urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the ministry and the filmmakers to examine the film’s portrayal of the medical profession and violence against healthcare workers.

“Our objective is not to shield any wrongdoer from accountability, but to protect the dignity of the medical profession, ensure the safety of healthcare workers, and preserve public trust in the healthcare system,” the association stressed.

The IMA also mentioned the need to encourage and support doctors as India’s healthcare demands continue to grow.

“India needs more dedicated and motivated doctors to meet the healthcare needs of its growing population,” the IMA said, adding that the profession was built on “years of hard work, sacrifice, compassion, and service to humanity," the letter concluded.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, seeking an urgent review of the film “Suryaa– Ant Se Aarambh Tak” over its portrayal of the medical profession and violence against healthcare workers. https://t.co/07UVzHE3Cf — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026

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Why Has Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' Teaser Sparked Controversy?

The teaser has drawn objections from medical professionals over its depiction of doctors and healthcare workers. One line in particular, "Doctors don't write prescriptions, they write their commissions," has caused offence among members of the medical fraternity.

The IMA has argued that such dialogue risks portraying the entire healthcare system as corrupt and presenting doctors as villains. The association maintains that concerns about wrongdoing should not lead to the profession as a whole being depicted negatively.