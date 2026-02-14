Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Unhone Meri Filmein...,’ Sunny Deol On Receiving Royalty For Dhurandhar’s Viral ‘Ghayal Hoon, Isiliye Ghatak Hoon’ Dialogue

Sunny Deol reacted to the viral “Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon” dialogue delivered by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and also spoke about whether he received any royalty for it.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his war drama Border 2, has reacted to Dhurandhar’s viral dialogue, “Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon,” delivered by Ranveer Singh. In an interview, the actor was asked whether he received any royalty from director Aditya Dhar for a line that fans believewas heavily inspired by his iconic films Ghayal and Ghatak.

Sunny Deol On Receiving Royalty For Dhurandhar Dialogue

Speaking to ANI, Sunny Deol said that Aditya Dhar is a “big fan” and likely included the reference purely “out of respect”.

“Our director (Aditya Dhar) is a great fan. He has watched my films, and I think he has seen Ghayal and Ghatak. So he created this dialogue purely out of respect,” Sunny Deol said.

Sunny added that the makers used the titles of his films in the dialogue and called the gesture “very sweet”.

Dhurandhar vs Border 2 At Box Office

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, continues to dominate the box office even today. Its strong run also impacted Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which hit screens on January 23. The film has reportedly earned a net profit of Rs 838.32 crore.

Following the successful run of the first film, the makers have also announced a sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is slated for an Eid release on March 19 and will clash with the Kannada film Toxic and the Malayalam film Aadu 3.

Border 2, on the other hand, has entered the Rs 300 crore club and has emerged as the biggest hit of 2026. The makers have also revealed that they are mulling a third instalment, though no poster, title, or other details have been shared yet.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Lahore 1947 with Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Santoshi. The period drama also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi and is expected to release in theatres on Independence Day, August 15. However, reports suggest the film’s title may be changed.




Published at : 14 Feb 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Embed widget