HomeEntertainmentSunny Deol Lashes Out At Pap Filming Dharmendra’s Haridwar Asthi Visarjan: ‘Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?’

During Dharmendra’s emotional ash immersion in Haridwar, Sunny Deol lost his cool at a paparazzo recording the private ritual, grabbing his camera and saying, “Kitne paise chahiye tereko?”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
The Deol family gathered in Haridwar on Wednesday morning to perform the Asthi Visarjan of the late screen legend Dharmendra, completing the final rites in a deeply emotional ceremony along the Ganga. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and other family members were seen at a private ghat near Pilibhit House—a century-old riverside property—where the actor’s ashes had been kept since the family arrived the previous day. Dressed in white, the family conducted the rituals amid tight security, with videos online showing them embracing each other as they released the ashes into the river.

Sunny Deol's clash with a paparazzo

What should have been a quiet farewell moment, however, took an unexpected turn when Sunny Deol confronted a paparazzo covertly filming the ceremony. A widely circulated clip shows the actor walking up to the cameraman, snatching his camera and scolding him, saying, “Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?” The incident sparked conversations online about privacy during grieving moments, especially given the family’s efforts to keep the Haridwar rituals as restrained as possible.

On Tuesday, before the ceremony, Sunny was briefly spotted sipping tea on the balcony of Pilibhit House—another moment that made its way across social media. After completing the Asthi Visarjan on Wednesday morning, the Deol family quietly exited the ghat and left for the airport, choosing not to linger in public view.

Reason behind Dharmendra's private funeral

Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 following age-related complications, had been cremated in Mumbai in an equally private manner. The actor—who had recently been hospitalised for breathing issues but was discharged on November 12—showed signs of recovery before his sudden decline. His funeral at Vile Parle was swift, intimate and away from the media glare.

In the days that followed, two separate prayer meetings were held in Mumbai: one hosted by his first wife Prakash Kaur’s family, attended by sons Sunny and Bobby, and another organised by Hema Malini with daughters Esha and Ahana.

Filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami later shared a conversation he had with Hema Malini at one of these gatherings, where she expressed her sadness that fans could not pay their respects to Dharmendra one final time due to the family’s choice to keep the funeral low-key. She told him the decision had been taken by members of Dharmendra’s first family.

She said, “Then she added, with deep sadness, that she regretted his fans hadn’t had the chance to see him one last time. And she said to me in a motherly tone: ‘Dharmendra, throughout his life, never wanted anyone to see him weak or ill. He hid his pain even from his closest relatives. And after a person passes away, the decision rests with the family’.”

Dharmendra leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy and a large family—six children in all. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954, fathering Sunny and Bobby as well as two daughters. In 1980, he married Hema Malini, with whom he has daughters Esha and Ahana. Over a career spanning more than 300 films, he remained one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, a status reflected in the immense outpouring of grief since his passing.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Dharmendra Sunny Deol
