Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSunjay Kapur’s Children Samaira And Kiaan Wear Their Late Father’s Polo Jerseys On Christmas

Sunjay Kapur’s Children Samaira And Kiaan Wear Their Late Father’s Polo Jerseys On Christmas

Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas post showing Samaira and Kiaan in their late father Sunjay Kapur’s polo jerseys offered a poignant glimpse into the siblings’ quiet remembrance months after his sudden death.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 08:26 PM (IST)

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, appear to be remembering their late father this Christmas, months after his sudden passing in June. A heartfelt social media post by Kareena Kapoor offered a quiet glimpse into the family’s emotional holiday moment, as she shared pictures of her niece and nephew dressed in their father’s polo club jerseys and described them as “angels”.

Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas post for Samaira and Kiaan

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena first shared an image of a decorated Christmas tree featuring an ornament that read, ‘Christmas at the Pataudis’. She followed it up with another photograph of Samaira and Kiaan, captured from behind, wearing matching jerseys bearing the words ‘Aureus Polo’. Alongside the image, she wrote, “My Christmas Angels (heart and rainbow emojis).”


Sunjay Kapur’s Children Samaira And Kiaan Wear Their Late Father’s Polo Jerseys On Christmas

The jerseys hold deep personal significance. Sunjay Kapur was the founder and captain of the Aureus Polo team, which earned championship titles across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The image subtly reflected the children’s connection to their father and his sporting legacy.

Sunjay Kapur’s sudden death during a polo match

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar and a passionate polo player, died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK. He was 53. According to The Telegraph, Kapur suffered an anaphylactic shock after accidentally swallowing a bee that stung him inside his mouth.

Kapur was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple welcomed Samaira in 2005 and Kiaan in 2010. After a prolonged legal separation, they divorced in 2016. In 2017, Kapur married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarius.

Ongoing legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, a complex legal battle erupted over his multi-million-dollar estate. Karisma Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Priya Sachdev had forged Sunjay’s will — claims that Priya’s legal team has firmly denied.

Adding to the dispute, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, accused Priya of underreporting her son’s bank balances. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the civil case and reserved its decision on the interim injunction plea. The court’s ruling is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future course of the inheritance dispute.

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Sunjay Kapur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget