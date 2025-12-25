Sunjay Kapur’s Children Samaira And Kiaan Wear Their Late Father’s Polo Jerseys On Christmas

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, appear to be remembering their late father this Christmas, months after his sudden passing in June. A heartfelt social media post by Kareena Kapoor offered a quiet glimpse into the family’s emotional holiday moment, as she shared pictures of her niece and nephew dressed in their father’s polo club jerseys and described them as “angels”.

Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas post for Samaira and Kiaan

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena first shared an image of a decorated Christmas tree featuring an ornament that read, ‘Christmas at the Pataudis’. She followed it up with another photograph of Samaira and Kiaan, captured from behind, wearing matching jerseys bearing the words ‘Aureus Polo’. Alongside the image, she wrote, “My Christmas Angels (heart and rainbow emojis).”





The jerseys hold deep personal significance. Sunjay Kapur was the founder and captain of the Aureus Polo team, which earned championship titles across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The image subtly reflected the children’s connection to their father and his sporting legacy.

Sunjay Kapur’s sudden death during a polo match

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar and a passionate polo player, died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK. He was 53. According to The Telegraph, Kapur suffered an anaphylactic shock after accidentally swallowing a bee that stung him inside his mouth.

Kapur was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple welcomed Samaira in 2005 and Kiaan in 2010. After a prolonged legal separation, they divorced in 2016. In 2017, Kapur married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarius.

Ongoing legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, a complex legal battle erupted over his multi-million-dollar estate. Karisma Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Priya Sachdev had forged Sunjay’s will — claims that Priya’s legal team has firmly denied.

Adding to the dispute, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, accused Priya of underreporting her son’s bank balances. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the civil case and reserved its decision on the interim injunction plea. The court’s ruling is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future course of the inheritance dispute.