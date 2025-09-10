Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunjay Kapur Family Feud: Mandhira Kapur Accuses Relatives Of Coercing Mother Over ₹30,000 Crore Empire

Sunjay Kapur Family Feud: Mandhira Kapur Accuses Relatives Of Coercing Mother Over ₹30,000 Crore Empire

Mandhira Kapur accuses family of pressuring mother Rani Kapur into signing papers as Karisma Kapoor’s kids join the ₹30,000 crore empire dispute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
The battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore business empire has taken a stormy turn, with his sister Mandhira Kapur leveling serious allegations. She claims that her mother, Rani Kapur, was manipulated into signing documents soon after Sunjay’s death.

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims

“I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on. I spoke to her, she told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed. We are not getting any answers,” Mandhira alleged in an interview with CNN-News 18.

Rani Kapur’s Explosive Letter

In a dramatic twist, matriarch Rani Kapur herself addressed a letter to the Sona Comstar board, describing her son’s death as “sudden and suspicious.” She alleged that decisions were being made without her informed consent and sought a postponement of the company’s annual general meeting.

However, the company dismissed her objections, asserting that since she is not a shareholder, her concerns had no bearing on its official proceedings.

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Enter The Fight

The feud has now widened with Sunjay Kapur’s children from his first marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — approaching the Delhi High Court. Their intervention signals that the high-stakes battle for the Kapur fortune could become one of the country’s most bitterly contested inheritance disputes.

Mandhira, meanwhile, maintains that her stand is not about inheritance but about protecting her family’s “legacy, truth, and integrity.” Legal experts predict an escalating courtroom battle in the weeks ahead as the Kapurs’ succession war plays out in public.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
