Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSunjay Kapur Estate Row: Karisma Kapoor’s Children Flag Missing Assets, Polo Horses Enter Court Battle

Sunjay Kapur Estate Row: Karisma Kapoor’s Children Flag Missing Assets, Polo Horses Enter Court Battle

The legal war over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate has intensified, with Karisma Kapoor’s children accusing stepmother Priya Kapur of hiding assets, including polo horses and luxury valuables.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The bitter legal battle surrounding the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has taken yet another turn, with the dispute now stretching beyond wills and bank accounts to include pedigree polo horses and luxury collectibles. According to NDTV, the courtroom face-off between Karisma Kapoor’s children and their stepmother Priya Kapur has intensified over what is being described as an incomplete disclosure of assets.

Fresh allegations over incomplete asset list

In a rejoinder accessed by NDTV, Sunjay Kapur’s children Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor—who had earlier alleged that Priya Kapur forged their father’s will—have now accused her of submitting a partial inventory of his assets to the court. They have claimed that several high-value items have been omitted from the list filed by Priya.

According to the children, the assets missing from the court submission include expensive horses used for polo, related sporting gear, luxury wristwatches from brands such as Audemars Piguet and Rolex, and several valuable works of art. The rejoinder argues that the complete list of assets must be disclosed under oath.

Questions over properties and inconsistencies

Samaira and Kiaan have also contended that multiple immovable properties owned by Sunjay Kapur as part of the Kapur family holdings do not feature in the list presented by Priya Kapur. They further pointed out inconsistencies between Priya’s disclosures and those submitted earlier by Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother.

The children have claimed that several assets mentioned in Rani Kapur’s filing are conspicuously absent from Priya’s list, raising further doubts about its accuracy and completeness.

Objection to ‘best of my knowledge’ claim

In their December 31 rejoinder, Samaira and Kiaan objected strongly to Priya Kapur’s use of the phrase “to the best of my knowledge” while stating that she had disclosed all assets left behind by Sunjay Kapur. Describing this as a case of “deliberate concealment”, the children have now sought a court direction compelling Priya Kapur to disclose the full extent of their father’s assets on oath.

The court is expected to take up these documents and record proceedings on Tuesday, January 20.

Background of the legal dispute

In September last year, the Delhi High Court had directed Priya Kapur to submit a complete list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets as they stood at the time of his death. Sunjay passed away on June 12, 2025, in the UK.

The dispute involves three primary parties: Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife; Rani Kapur, his mother; and Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, his children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Each side has levelled serious allegations of cheating and concealment against the other as the fight for control over Sunjay Kapur’s estimated Rs 30,000 crore fortune continues.

Earlier accusations and sharp exchanges

The legal wrangling has been marked by sharp exchanges in recent months. In early December, Rani Kapur accused Priya Kapur of “massive concealment”, questioning her claim that Sunjay Kapur had just Rs 1.7 crore in cash and no investments despite reportedly earning Rs 60 crore annually. A month earlier, Priya Kapur’s lawyers had likened Karisma Kapoor’s children to “a wealthy Oliver Twist, who wants more”.

Sunjay Kapur died in June 2025 while playing polo in the UK. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What new assets have been brought into the legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate?

The dispute now includes pedigree polo horses, sporting gear, luxury watches from brands like Audemars Piguet and Rolex, and valuable works of art, in addition to wills and bank accounts.

What are the main allegations made by Sunjay Kapur's children against their stepmother, Priya Kapur?

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor accuse Priya Kapur of submitting an incomplete inventory of their father's assets to the court, omitting several high-value items and properties.

Why are Sunjay Kapur's children objecting to Priya Kapur's statement about disclosing assets?

They object to her use of the phrase

What is the background of the legal dispute concerning Sunjay Kapur's estate?

The dispute involves Sunjay's third wife, Priya Kapur, his mother, Rani Kapur, and his children from his second marriage, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, who are fighting over his fortune.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur Priya Sachdev
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': EAM Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why The IMF Just Raised India’s Growth Forecast To 7.3% Amid Tariffs And AI Boom
ABP Live Deep Dive | India’s 7.3% Growth Surprise: IMF’s Big Upgrade In A World of Tariffs And Tech Bets
Cricket
Pakistan Ready To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 For Bangladesh
Pakistan Ready To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 For Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget