The bitter legal battle surrounding the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has taken yet another turn, with the dispute now stretching beyond wills and bank accounts to include pedigree polo horses and luxury collectibles. According to NDTV, the courtroom face-off between Karisma Kapoor’s children and their stepmother Priya Kapur has intensified over what is being described as an incomplete disclosure of assets.

Fresh allegations over incomplete asset list

In a rejoinder accessed by NDTV, Sunjay Kapur’s children Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor—who had earlier alleged that Priya Kapur forged their father’s will—have now accused her of submitting a partial inventory of his assets to the court. They have claimed that several high-value items have been omitted from the list filed by Priya.

According to the children, the assets missing from the court submission include expensive horses used for polo, related sporting gear, luxury wristwatches from brands such as Audemars Piguet and Rolex, and several valuable works of art. The rejoinder argues that the complete list of assets must be disclosed under oath.

Questions over properties and inconsistencies

Samaira and Kiaan have also contended that multiple immovable properties owned by Sunjay Kapur as part of the Kapur family holdings do not feature in the list presented by Priya Kapur. They further pointed out inconsistencies between Priya’s disclosures and those submitted earlier by Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother.

The children have claimed that several assets mentioned in Rani Kapur’s filing are conspicuously absent from Priya’s list, raising further doubts about its accuracy and completeness.

Objection to ‘best of my knowledge’ claim

In their December 31 rejoinder, Samaira and Kiaan objected strongly to Priya Kapur’s use of the phrase “to the best of my knowledge” while stating that she had disclosed all assets left behind by Sunjay Kapur. Describing this as a case of “deliberate concealment”, the children have now sought a court direction compelling Priya Kapur to disclose the full extent of their father’s assets on oath.

The court is expected to take up these documents and record proceedings on Tuesday, January 20.

Background of the legal dispute

In September last year, the Delhi High Court had directed Priya Kapur to submit a complete list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets as they stood at the time of his death. Sunjay passed away on June 12, 2025, in the UK.

The dispute involves three primary parties: Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife; Rani Kapur, his mother; and Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, his children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Each side has levelled serious allegations of cheating and concealment against the other as the fight for control over Sunjay Kapur’s estimated Rs 30,000 crore fortune continues.

Earlier accusations and sharp exchanges

The legal wrangling has been marked by sharp exchanges in recent months. In early December, Rani Kapur accused Priya Kapur of “massive concealment”, questioning her claim that Sunjay Kapur had just Rs 1.7 crore in cash and no investments despite reportedly earning Rs 60 crore annually. A month earlier, Priya Kapur’s lawyers had likened Karisma Kapoor’s children to “a wealthy Oliver Twist, who wants more”.

Sunjay Kapur died in June 2025 while playing polo in the UK.