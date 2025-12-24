Sunita Ahuja Addresses Govinda's Affair Buzz: ‘She’s Not An Actress, She Only Wants His Money’

Sunita Ahuja, actor Govinda’s wife, has finally addressed the persistent rumours surrounding his alleged affair, firmly dismissing speculation that it involves a young Marathi actor. In an interview with ETimes, Sunita spoke candidly about the controversy, claiming the woman in question “doesn't love him but only wants his money,” while also asserting that “no one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life.”

Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on Govinda’s alleged affair

Opening up about the impact of the rumours on her personal life, Sunita admitted that 2025 has been an emotionally draining year for her. She said, “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I've been hearing about Govinda's controversy that he is having an affair with a girl, but I know that she's not an actress because actresses don't do such bad things. She doesn't love him; she only wants his money.”

Her remarks come amid growing chatter on social media and industry circles about Govinda’s personal life, which Sunita says has taken a toll on her peace of mind.

‘No one has the right to keep a fourth woman’

Expressing her hope for a fresh start, Sunita said she wants to leave the turmoil behind in the coming year. “I wish to change my life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026. I hope it happens very soon,” she said.

Sunita also reflected on what she believes should be a man’s true priorities. “I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda.”

She further urged the actor to distance himself from people she believes are driven by self-interest. “I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work because even they are with him for money,” she added.

Sunita dismisses divorce rumours

Earlier this year, reports also surfaced suggesting trouble in Sunita and Govinda’s marriage, with rumours of a possible divorce doing the rounds. Sunita, however, had shut down the speculation during a public appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Reacting strongly, she had said, “Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close... agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai (Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close... If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's).”

Govinda and Sunita’s family life

Govinda and Sunita have been married for over 30 years and share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, while Yashvardhan is currently gearing up for his launch in the film industry.