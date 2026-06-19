Sunil Grover Goes Viral For Sleeping At Triveni Ghat, Fans Call Him Down To Earth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Grover's video sleeping at a Ganga ghat went viral.

The candid clip showed him at possibly Rishikesh's Triveni Ghat.

Viewers praised his simplicity and relatable, down-to-earth persona.

Grover frequently shares down-to-earth content connecting with audiences.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has once again grabbed attention, but this time it has nothing to do with comedy or celebrity impressions. A video shared by the actor showing him sleeping peacefully at a Ganga ghat has gone viral online. The candid clip has left fans deeply impressed, with many praising his simplicity and grounded nature. Known for his sharp humour and memorable performances, Sunil is now being appreciated for his off-screen personality. The viral moment has sparked a wave of admiration, with social media users calling him humble, relatable and refreshingly unaffected by fame in today’s celebrity-driven world.

Sunil’s Candid Moment Goes Viral

Sunil Grover recently posted a video on Instagram that quickly caught widespread attention. The clip showed the actor asleep on a simple bedsheet at a Ganga ghat under the open sky, surrounded by devotees. He appeared completely relaxed and unaware that he was being filmed. Sharing the video, Sunil simply captioned it, “Taare Zameen Par.” Though the actor did not mention the exact location, many social media users suggested the clip was recorded at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Social Media Showers Sunil With Praise

The video has struck a strong emotional chord with viewers. Within 21 hours, the post crossed 4.7 million views and drew thousands of reactions. Fans flooded the comments section with messages praising his humble nature. Many described him as down-to-earth and admired how he continues to stay connected to simple experiences despite his fame.

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This is not the first time Sunil has shared such relatable content online. Recently, he posted a video of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. In another clip, he was seen sitting on the ground and making rotis on a traditional chulha. From kneading dough to roasting rotis over an open flame, the actor’s everyday moments have consistently connected with audiences.

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Work Front

Sunil was recently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. He will next appear in Vvan: Force of the Forest, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari in key roles.

Sunil Grover’s latest viral video has once again shown why he enjoys such genuine affection from fans. Beyond the screen, it is his simplicity and relatability that continue to make him stand out.