Suniel Shetty Slams Artist For His Mimicry: 'Itni Ghatiya Mimicry Nahi Dekhi Maine’

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has found himself trending on social media yet again, this time for a video that shows him snapping at a mimicry artist during a public event. The viral clip captures the actor calling out a performer for attempting an impression of him, leaving fans stunned by his blunt reaction.

Suniel Shetty slams mimicry artist

The video, which has been widely shared across Instagram and Reddit, appears to be from an event in Bhopal, though the exact date is unclear. In the clip, Suniel is visibly annoyed as he reprimands the artist for what he considered a subpar impression.

“Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye,” Suniel can be heard saying, criticising the act.

The performer immediately apologised, saying, “Sorry sir, main bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshish nahi kar raha tha.”

Suniel, however, wasn’t done. He responded sharply, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne.”

Following the heated exchange, the actor shifted his attention to the audience, thanking them for their support.

Mixed reactions online

The incident has sparked a flurry of comments, with many social media users expressing disappointment over Suniel’s behaviour.

“That was so rude,” wrote one user, while another commented, “It takes years to get a good reputation but only few seconds for it to go away. Damn Suniel I thought you were humble but b***h sit down.”

Some users criticised his attitude, saying, “Why this dude always in this behaviour like ik every video he show such sh** attitude,” and, “He gets really pissed when someone mimics him, sad to see him and Govinda like this.”

Another added, “This shows how insecure Sunil Shetty is. He should be embarrassed.”

What’s next for Suniel Shetty

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Hunter: Season 2, which featured him sharing screen space with Jackie Shroff. He is now gearing up for Welcome To The Jungle, a star-studded comedy-drama directed by Ahmed Khan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and others. The film is expected to release later this year.

Fans will also see him reunite with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan.