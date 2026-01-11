Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunday Vibes, Muddy Knees And Puppy Love: Salman Khan's Latest Post Wins The Internet

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in ‘Sikandar’, spent Sunday evening with his furry friend.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 07:40 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in ‘Sikandar’, spent Sunday evening with his furry friend.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 pictures with his pet dog, a Chow Chow. In the first picture, the actor can be seen posing with his dog. In the second picture, the actor can be seen hugging his furry friend with his knee smeared in mud.

He wrote in the caption, “My sukh”.

Salman Khan is known for his affection for dogs, and has owned several breeds over the years. He has often shared images of his pets at his Mumbai residence and Panvel farmhouse. His dogs have included breeds such as Neapolitan Mastiffs, Saint Bernards, French Mastiffs (Dogue de Bordeaux), and mixed-breed rescue dogs.

Salman has publicly spoken about adopting and caring for dogs rather than treating them as status symbols. His farmhouse is known to house multiple pets, where they are allowed open space and regular care. His association with dogs reflects a consistent personal interest rather than a promotional activity.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Earlier, Salman Khan put his culinary skills on display as he made a delectable bowl of “Bhau chi bhel”. Actress Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which the superstar can be seen mixing different street food ingredients to make the bhel.

She wrote in the caption, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious ‘Bhau chi bhel’. We love you”.

In the video, the actress’ husband Riteish Deshmukh can also be seen enjoying the special bhel made by the superstar.

Prior to this, Salman celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, and the entire industry showed up for the superstar. With over three decades into stardom, Salman remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and polarising icons. From redefining the romantic hero in the 1990s to becoming the undisputed mass-action superstar of the 2000s, his journey reflects the changing pulse of the industry itself. Films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ cemented his ability to connect across generations and social classes.

Beyond cinema, his television success with ‘Bigg Boss’ and his philanthropic work through Being Human have added layers to his public image. His career has also seen controversies and setbacks, yet his resilience and star power have remained intact, making him a rare phenomenon in Indian cinema.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
