Suhana Khan Grooves With Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Joins The Fun

At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, a viral video captured Suhana Khan and rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda dancing to "Kajra Re," joined by Shweta Bachchan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a glittering Diwali celebration that saw Bollywood’s elite come together for a night of music, dance, and glamour. A new video from the festivities has gone viral, capturing Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dancing to Aishwarya Rai’s hit track ‘Kajra Re’ alongside her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda, with Shweta Bachchan also joining in on the fun.

Suhana and Agastya Groove Together

The candid moment surfaced on social media when fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani shared a video on her Instagram Story. While she danced to the iconic track, fans’ attention quickly shifted to the background, where Suhana and Agastya were seen dancing together with effortless energy and joy.

The duo’s synchronised moves and infectious enthusiasm stood out as they swayed to the lively tune, while Shweta Bachchan was seen grooving in the background, adding to the festive vibes. The song, originally from Bunty Aur Babli, had Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai in the original sequence.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Social media fans were thrilled by the clip, with one writing, “Can’t express my feelings right now… so so happy,” and another commenting, “Babies.”

Suhana and Agastya: From The Archies to Rumored Romance

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film The Archies, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The teen musical comedy, released in 2023, received mixed reviews.

Although the duo has not officially confirmed their romance, frequent public appearances and social media moments like this have fueled dating rumours, keeping fans intrigued about their relationship.

Upcoming Projects for Suhana and Agastya

Looking ahead, Agastya Nanda will star in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, which also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat and is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will share screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in Siddharth Anand’s King, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

 

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
