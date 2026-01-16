Stree 2’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ Hits 1 Billion Views: Tamannaah Bhatia Thanks Fans With BTS Moments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Some songs don’t just top charts, they become cultural moments. Aaj Ki Raat from the horror-comedy Stree 2 has officially joined that elite club by crossing the remarkable milestone of 1 billion views on YouTube. The achievement marks yet another feather in the cap for the film and for Tamannaah Bhatia, whose performance became one of the most talked-about elements of the movie.

Released in 2024, the song had already clocked over 500 million views earlier, but its continued popularity has now pushed it into the billion-view league, an achievement reserved for only a handful of Bollywood tracks.

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Gratitude With Fans

Overwhelmed by the love, Tamannaah took to Instagram to acknowledge the milestone. She shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot and thanked fans for turning the song into a global sensation.

“From the first view to 1 billion views! Thank you for all the love,” she wrote, capturing the emotion behind the moment.

One clip shows Tamannaah reviewing a shot alongside choreographer Vijay Ganguly and the crew. When Vijay suggested an additional take despite praising the shot, Tamannaah’s playful “Nooo!” sparked laughter on set. Another video captures her rehearsing with co-actors, stepping back to closely observe the playback—offering fans a rare glimpse into the effort behind the glamour.

Why ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ Became A Sensation

The song stands out as a sultry, visually striking dance number that played a key role in Stree 2’s promotional buzz. Featuring Tamannaah in a captivating avatar, Aaj Ki Raat explores themes of desire and restraint, with lyrics that hint at attraction without physical closeness.

The track was sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Sachin-Jigar. Together, the melody, choreography, and visuals turned the song into a repeat-watch favourite across platforms.

Stree 2’s Blockbuster Run

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 brought back its popular ensemble cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The horror-comedy struck a chord with audiences and went on to earn ₹900 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest box-office successes of 2024.

The viral success of Aaj Ki Raat only amplified the film’s cultural impact, keeping it firmly in public conversation long after its release.

What’s Next For Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah is now gearing up for her next big project, VVAN: Force of the Forest, where she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and is set against the mystical landscapes of Central India.

Rooted in Indian folklore, VVAN promises a narrative steeped in ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, adding to the growing anticipation around Tamannaah’s upcoming slate.