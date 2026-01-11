‘Stop The Drama’: Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Mallik Hits Back At Tanya Mittal Fans Over Apology Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Even after the curtains have come down on Bigg Boss 19, controversies surrounding the show refuse to die down. Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who emerged as one of the top five finalists this season, has now hit back at fans of fellow contestant Tanya Mittal, who have been demanding a public apology from him over a remark he made inside the house.

Fans demand apology over ‘dog’ comment

The backlash began after Amaal’s manager posted a tweet urging social media users not to drag the musician’s family into the controversy while criticising him for his “dog” comment made during the show. The tweet only fuelled anger among a section of Tanya’s supporters, who intensified their calls for Amaal to issue an apology.

Amaal says he has already apologised

Responding to the uproar, Amaal made it clear that he has already taken responsibility for his actions. In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), the singer stated that he had apologised both personally and publicly for anything that may have gone wrong during his time on the reality show.

“I have already apologised personally & on social media for all of it, not just to her but to every other contestant for whatever transpired on the show… The first tweet by me after getting out of the house was for Tanya, so stop running your mouth and messing with my manager, team, family members & friends who weren’t even in the game. All you are showing is ke tumhaara fandom vela tha, hai aur vela hi rahega…. Doing Paid PR and making articles about her being Tanya Malik lolololol get a life, my behna comment should’ve shut you idiots up but jaahil gawaar fandom ko koi kya hi bole. (sic),” he wrote.

‘It was only friendship,’ clarifies Amaal

Amaal further clarified that his bond with Tanya inside the Bigg Boss house was purely platonic, dismissing any speculation suggesting otherwise. Emphasising that he has restrained his own fans from reacting aggressively, he warned that this should not be mistaken for weakness.

“FYI - Neither she nor I have had any feelings except friendship, & just because I’m stopping my fans from getting aggressive doesn’t mean I will take shit from you or any one else. Stop acting like sore losers just like your idol who could not deal with Gaurav Khanna winning the show & acted like she wasn’t aware when he won,” he added.

The singer wrapped up his statement by urging everyone to move on and put an end to the ongoing drama surrounding the issue.