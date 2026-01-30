Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentVaranasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli Confirms When Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Film Will Hit Theatres

Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli Confirms When Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Film Will Hit Theatres

Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli has confirmed that Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, will release in theatres in April 2027. Read on to find out the date of this upcoming film.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 05:43 PM (IST)

Varanasi Release Date: The wait is finally over for Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer Varanasi as filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially announced the release date of his upcoming film. This comes after the entire city of Varanasi saw hoardings put up that read, "In theatres. 7 April 2027." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures of posters that people came across in Varanasi. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “There’s tremendous speculation that master storyteller SSRajamouli's much-awaited biggie Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027.”

SS Rajamouli Announces Varanasi Release Date

The filmmaker, while announcing the film on his social media, wrote, "April 7th, 2027… VARANASI."

“So much love and excitement for this,” Priyanka Chopra wrote while sharing the poster of the film. Mahesh Babu too shared the film’s poster. 

In the film, Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, while Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Kumbha. Adarsh also explained the strategy behind the chosen release date. According to him, April 7, 2027, falls on a Wednesday and coincides with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. This is followed by major holidays such as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Ram Navami on April 15, which could give the film a long festive run at the box office.

Varanasi Release Date: Here's How Internet Reacted

Reacting to the announcement, one social media user said, “Epic poster. Mahesh Babu + Rajamouli combo is unstoppable! Counting days till April 7, 2027. Varanasi loading….”

Another added, “Varanasi (Kashi) is the city where time stands still. Now, the Master Storyteller (SSR) takes us there. The poster screams Ancient Soul meets Modern Destruction. This won't just be cinema, it will be a Puranic event. The wait to 2027 will be a penance worth doing.”

“It's a long wait. I assume it will be worth it,” commented a third.

A fourth believes that it is a Rs 2500 crore film.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra Breaking News ABP Live VARANASI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
India
'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally
'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
Bengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack
Bengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget