“So much love and excitement for this,” Priyanka Chopra wrote while sharing the poster of the film. Mahesh Babu too shared the film’s poster.

In the film, Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, while Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Kumbha. Adarsh also explained the strategy behind the chosen release date. According to him, April 7, 2027, falls on a Wednesday and coincides with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. This is followed by major holidays such as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Ram Navami on April 15, which could give the film a long festive run at the box office.

Varanasi Release Date: Here's How Internet Reacted

Reacting to the announcement, one social media user said, “Epic poster. Mahesh Babu + Rajamouli combo is unstoppable! Counting days till April 7, 2027. Varanasi loading….”

Another added, “Varanasi (Kashi) is the city where time stands still. Now, the Master Storyteller (SSR) takes us there. The poster screams Ancient Soul meets Modern Destruction. This won't just be cinema, it will be a Puranic event. The wait to 2027 will be a penance worth doing.”

“It's a long wait. I assume it will be worth it,” commented a third.

A fourth believes that it is a Rs 2500 crore film.