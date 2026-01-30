Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli Confirms When Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Film Will Hit Theatres
Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli has confirmed that Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, will release in theatres in April 2027. Read on to find out the date of this upcoming film.
Varanasi Release Date: The wait is finally over for Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer Varanasi as filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially announced the release date of his upcoming film. This comes after the entire city of Varanasi saw hoardings put up that read, "In theatres. 7 April 2027." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures of posters that people came across in Varanasi. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “There’s tremendous speculation that master storyteller SSRajamouli's much-awaited biggie Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027.”
SS Rajamouli Announces Varanasi Release Date
The filmmaker, while announcing the film on his social media, wrote, "April 7th, 2027… VARANASI."
April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI. pic.twitter.com/9i5j1TZg5b— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 30, 2026
“So much love and excitement for this,” Priyanka Chopra wrote while sharing the poster of the film. Mahesh Babu too shared the film’s poster.
So much love and excitement for this ❤️🧿#VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027@ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @mmkeeravaani @SriDurgaArts @SBbySSK @PrithviOfficial @VaranasiMovie pic.twitter.com/rwtRbe34ue— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 30, 2026
In the film, Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, while Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Kumbha. Adarsh also explained the strategy behind the chosen release date. According to him, April 7, 2027, falls on a Wednesday and coincides with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. This is followed by major holidays such as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Ram Navami on April 15, which could give the film a long festive run at the box office.
Varanasi Release Date: Here's How Internet Reacted
Reacting to the announcement, one social media user said, “Epic poster. Mahesh Babu + Rajamouli combo is unstoppable! Counting days till April 7, 2027. Varanasi loading….”
Another added, “Varanasi (Kashi) is the city where time stands still. Now, the Master Storyteller (SSR) takes us there. The poster screams Ancient Soul meets Modern Destruction. This won't just be cinema, it will be a Puranic event. The wait to 2027 will be a penance worth doing.”
“It's a long wait. I assume it will be worth it,” commented a third.
A fourth believes that it is a Rs 2500 crore film.