Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema‘With Love’ Review: Director Abhishan Shines As Hero, Anaswara Wins Hearts In Breezy Rom-Com

‘With Love’ Review: Director Abhishan Shines As Hero, Anaswara Wins Hearts In Breezy Rom-Com

With Love Review: Director Abhishan makes his acting debut with rom-com With Love as early Twitter reviews praise its chemistry, nostalgia, and breezy storytelling.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

With Love Review: Director Abhishan, who won widespread attention with the successful family drama Tourist Family starring Sasikumar, has taken a bold new step in his career by debuting as a full-fledged lead actor. The romantic-comedy With Love, which released in theatres today, marks his transition from behind the camera to center stage, sparking curiosity and excitement among cinema fans. Directed by Madhan, the film features Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan as the female lead, playing Abhishan’s romantic partner. The project is produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, with music composed by San Roldan.

From Director’s Chair To Leading Man

Abhishan had earlier appeared in a key role in Tourist Family, but With Love is his first outing as the protagonist of a complete feature film. Ahead of its release, expectations grew over how the filmmaker would fare as a hero. The trailer, which presented the film as a light-hearted romantic journey spanning two different seasons of a young man’s life, was well received online.

The film also benefited from early buzz after a special screening attended by several celebrities. Superstar Rajinikanth and Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan were among those who praised the film, further amplifying interest ahead of its theatrical release.

Story Rooted In Romance & Nostalgia

With Love is positioned as a romantic-comedy that blends humor, emotion, and nostalgia. According to early reactions, the film focuses on relatable love experiences, breezy storytelling, and emotional depth, particularly in the latter half.

The chemistry between Abhishan and Anaswara Rajan has emerged as a key talking point, along with the film’s light, feel-good tone.

Twitter Reactions Pour In

Audiences who caught the first-day shows have been actively sharing their reviews on X. One user wrote, “#WithLove - 3.5/5 👌🏻Terrific first half & little lag second half, Superb & breezy love travel movie, with the wavelength of love & emotion together. @Abishanjeevinth as an actor has done a good job, especially in feeling scenes, his expression & the way he emotes the feelings are relatable as a common boy. That stands as the biggest strength for him as an actor & specifically in this movie as well. #AnaswaraRajan is so beautiful, her dialogues, her positive character approach everything works in the correct meter. She’s the real girl, that every boys look out for in real life too. The performance brings out that impression.”

Another user shared, “#WithLove is a beautiful & relatable film which comes with good fun throughout. Also takes us on a nostalgic ride. But the cute moments & fun elements, make it more special 👌👌 Anaswara & Abishan ❤️❤️ Their chemistry is so adorable 🥰 Telugu dub generated more laughs ✅.”

A third review read, “A breezy, nostalgic simple romcom that blooms and lands into an emotional knockout in the second half. Abishan Jeevinth scores, Anaswara Rajan is the soul, and Kavya Anil the show-stealer. Perfect Valentine watch ❤️”

 


Another post added, “An Enjoyable ROM-COM Entertainer With love - 3.25/5 💓💓💓 This pair @Abishanjeevinth and @AnaswaraRajan_ is completely delight to watch on screen 🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥. The Captain @madhann_n beautifully written and directed a cute👌story with fun packed and emotional dialogues 🥳🥳@soundaryaarajni ma’am production values are too good on screen 🖥️ Mainly second half of the film 🎥 will be next level fun 🤩 and superb 👌 cute moments 😎😍.”

With positive word-of-mouth building, With Love appears to have made a promising start at the box office.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aishwarya Rajinikanth Abhishan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Cities
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
News
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out During BJYM Leader’s Welcome Event in Ujjain
Breaking News: Ghuskhor Pandit Sparks Nationwide Protests; FIR Filed in Lucknow Against Makers
Political Flash: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Continuous Opposition Uproar
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Urges Students to Focus on Holistic Growth
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Shares Tips to Handle Exam Stress and Stay Motivated
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget