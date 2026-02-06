‘With Love’ Review: Director Abhishan Shines As Hero, Anaswara Wins Hearts In Breezy Rom-Com

With Love Review: Director Abhishan, who won widespread attention with the successful family drama Tourist Family starring Sasikumar, has taken a bold new step in his career by debuting as a full-fledged lead actor. The romantic-comedy With Love, which released in theatres today, marks his transition from behind the camera to center stage, sparking curiosity and excitement among cinema fans. Directed by Madhan, the film features Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan as the female lead, playing Abhishan’s romantic partner. The project is produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, with music composed by San Roldan.

From Director’s Chair To Leading Man

Abhishan had earlier appeared in a key role in Tourist Family, but With Love is his first outing as the protagonist of a complete feature film. Ahead of its release, expectations grew over how the filmmaker would fare as a hero. The trailer, which presented the film as a light-hearted romantic journey spanning two different seasons of a young man’s life, was well received online.

The film also benefited from early buzz after a special screening attended by several celebrities. Superstar Rajinikanth and Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan were among those who praised the film, further amplifying interest ahead of its theatrical release.

Story Rooted In Romance & Nostalgia

With Love is positioned as a romantic-comedy that blends humor, emotion, and nostalgia. According to early reactions, the film focuses on relatable love experiences, breezy storytelling, and emotional depth, particularly in the latter half.



The chemistry between Abhishan and Anaswara Rajan has emerged as a key talking point, along with the film’s light, feel-good tone.

Twitter Reactions Pour In

Audiences who caught the first-day shows have been actively sharing their reviews on X. One user wrote, “#WithLove - 3.5/5 👌🏻Terrific first half & little lag second half, Superb & breezy love travel movie, with the wavelength of love & emotion together. @Abishanjeevinth as an actor has done a good job, especially in feeling scenes, his expression & the way he emotes the feelings are relatable as a common boy. That stands as the biggest strength for him as an actor & specifically in this movie as well. #AnaswaraRajan is so beautiful, her dialogues, her positive character approach everything works in the correct meter. She’s the real girl, that every boys look out for in real life too. The performance brings out that impression.”

Another user shared, “#WithLove is a beautiful & relatable film which comes with good fun throughout. Also takes us on a nostalgic ride. But the cute moments & fun elements, make it more special 👌👌 Anaswara & Abishan ❤️❤️ Their chemistry is so adorable 🥰 Telugu dub generated more laughs ✅.”

A third review read, “A breezy, nostalgic simple romcom that blooms and lands into an emotional knockout in the second half. Abishan Jeevinth scores, Anaswara Rajan is the soul, and Kavya Anil the show-stealer. Perfect Valentine watch ❤️”

#WithLove | Tamil - [8/10]



🎞️ Highs: 90s school vibe, clean comedy, strong emotions, soulful music

⚙️ Lows: Slightly familiar tone



💬 A neat blend of modern romance & nostalgic warmth..sincere performances & engaging storytelling that keeps the heart invested.#CinemaMeter pic.twitter.com/3DDtg1aHae — CinemaMeter (@CinemaMeterHQ) February 5, 2026



Another post added, “An Enjoyable ROM-COM Entertainer With love - 3.25/5 💓💓💓 This pair @Abishanjeevinth and @AnaswaraRajan_ is completely delight to watch on screen 🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥. The Captain @madhann_n beautifully written and directed a cute👌story with fun packed and emotional dialogues 🥳🥳@soundaryaarajni ma’am production values are too good on screen 🖥️ Mainly second half of the film 🎥 will be next level fun 🤩 and superb 👌 cute moments 😎😍.”

With positive word-of-mouth building, With Love appears to have made a promising start at the box office.