Why Malayalam Actress Navya Nair’s Jasmine Flowers Led To A Hefty Fine At Melbourne Airport

HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaWhy Malayalam Actress Navya Nair’s Jasmine Flowers Led To A Hefty Fine At Melbourne Airport

Malayali actress Navya Nair was fined AUD 1,980 (Rs 1.14 lakh) at Melbourne Airport for unknowingly carrying a 15cm jasmine gajra in her handbag.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Women wearing flowers in their hair is a common sight in South India, especially jasmine. But this traditional adornment isn’t welcomed everywhere. Recently, Malayali actress Navya Nair was fined Rs 1.14 lakh at Melbourne Airport in Australia for carrying jasmine flowers in her handbag.

What Happened at Melbourne Airport

Navya Nair had traveled to Australia to participate in the Onam celebrations organized by the Malayali Association of Victoria. Upon arrival at Melbourne International Airport, she was fined AUD 1,980 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) for carrying a 15-cm-long jasmine gajra.

Sharing the incident at a public event, Navya revealed: "Before I came here, it was my father who bought jasmine for me. He cut it into two parts and gave it to me. He asked me to wear one in my hair from Kochi to Singapore, since it would wither by the time I reached. He told me to keep the second one in my handbag so I could wear it on the onward journey from Singapore. I put it in my carry bag."

She added, "What I did was against the law. It was a mistake I made unknowingly. However, ignorance is no excuse. For bringing a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of AUD 1,980 (Rs 1.14 lakh). A mistake is a mistake, though it was not intentional. They told me the fine must be paid within 28 days."

Navya’s Festive Spirit Remained Intact

Despite the hefty fine, Navya didn’t let the incident dampen her Onam celebrations. She shared a reel from the event, radiating festive joy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navya Nair (@navyanair143)

Just two days before the incident, she had posted pictures from her flight, wearing a gajra in her hair.

She captioned the post: "Happy Onam. First-ever Thiruvonam in the skies! Though I miss being in naadu, carrying the spirit of Onam with me is a joy of its own. Work calls—and that too is another happiness. Onboard Singapore Airlines... Melbourne, here I come!"

About Navya Nair

Navya Nair is a two-time recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. She made her acting debut in Sibi Malayil's Ishtam (2001) and has since delivered memorable performances in films such as Nandanam, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikoonan, Kalyanaraman, Vellithira, Ammakilikkoodu, Gramophone, Pattanathil Sundaran, Jalolsavam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Azhagiya Theeye, Pandippada, Saira, and Kanne Madanguka across Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.

 

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navya Nair Navya Nair Case
Preferred Sources
