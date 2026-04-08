The official title of the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone is Raaka. The title was unveiled on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday.
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What Is The Meaning Of Raka? All About Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone Film
On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the poster for his upcoming film Raaka was unveiled. Grok explained the title means “full moon” in Sanskrit and Tamil, symbolising completeness and radiance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the official title of Allu Arjun's upcoming film with Deepika Padukone?
What does the title 'Raaka' mean?
'Raaka' means 'full moon' in Sanskrit and Tamil. It symbolizes completeness and radiance, fitting the film's intense vibe.
Who is directing the film Raaka?
The film Raaka is being directed by Atlee, who is known for his larger-than-life filmmaking style.
Who are the main actors in the film Raaka?
The film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Other cast members include Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.
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