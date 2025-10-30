Wamiqa Gabbi To Star Opposite Lokesh Kanagaraj In His First Film As Hero

If industry reports are to be believed, actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been cast as the female lead opposite filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first outing as a hero. The upcoming film, which marks Lokesh’s debut as an actor, is being helmed by acclaimed director Arun Matheswaran, known for his gritty and intense storytelling.

According to sources, the yet-untitled project will be a gangster drama featuring Wamiqa in a pivotal role. The actress, best known for her work in Godha (Malayalam) and Malai Nerathu Mayakkam (Tamil), has been balancing projects across industries and will now share screen space with one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated directors.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Martial Arts Prep For His Acting Debut

Reports suggest that Lokesh Kanagaraj has undergone extensive martial arts training in Thailand to prepare for his role. The training took place shortly after he wrapped up Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which released worldwide on August 14 this year.

Production for the film is moving at a rapid pace, and sources indicate that the team plans to complete shooting by January next year. The project has generated significant buzz as it marks a rare crossover of a top-tier director stepping in front of the camera.

Lokesh’s Next Directorial: Kaithi 2 In The Works

On the directorial front, Lokesh is set to return to the Kaithi universe with Kaithi 2, starring Karthi. Pre-production for the highly anticipated sequel has already begun.

Producer S R Prabhu had confirmed earlier, “Work on ‘Kaithi 2’ has already begun. In fact, preparations for the shooting of ‘Kaithi 2’ began a month ago. Shooting will begin by the end of the year.”

The original Kaithi, released six years ago, remains a cult favorite for its gripping one-night narrative and lack of a female lead — a bold storytelling choice that paid off. Lokesh had previously cited Bruce Willis’ Die Hard and a newspaper article as his inspirations for the film’s plot.

As anticipation builds for both Lokesh’s acting debut and his next directorial, fans are eager to see how the filmmaker transitions from behind the camera to leading the action on screen.