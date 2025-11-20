Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vishal Showers Love On Fiancée Sai Dhanshika In Birthday Post: ‘My Better Half, My Soulmate’

Actor Vishal on Thursday penned a heartfelt birthday post to his fiance, actress Sai Dhanshika, in which he thanked her for coming into his life and for bringing about a meaning to his life.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai: Actor Vishal on Thursday penned a heartfelt birthday post to his fiance, actress Sai Dhanshika, in which he thanked her for coming into his life and for bringing about a meaning to his life.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the birthday wish, Vishal wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the light/ love of my life. Many happy returns to my better half /soulmate darling @SaiDhanshika."

He then went on to add, "Thank you for coming into my life and as you inspire others with your ways of leading a life and also bringing about a meaning to mine too (sic). Keep smiling. keep sharing that positivity and I thank God every minute for making us to be together forever. Have a blast."

It may be recalled that Vishal and Sai Dhanshika had, in May this year, announced that they were in love and that they were to tie the knot soon.

Dhanshika, while speaking at the audio and trailer launch of her film 'Yogi Da', had said, "I have known Vishal for 15 years. Wherever we meet, he has always given due respect. Whenever I have had issues, he has raised his voice for me. When there was a problem, he came to my house. We started speaking to each other recently and it(love) blossomed then. It occurred to him and to me as well. We mutually accepted it. We realised that this was going to lead to marriage. So why wait? There is only one thing. I want him to be happy," she said and turning around to Vishal, who was on stage, said, "I love you."

 
 
 
 
 
Vishal, who had turned up for the event for Dhanshika, spoke next. The actor began his speech by recalling a vow he had made several years ago that he would get married only after completing the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building.

He said, "I told actor Karthi, I am going to put a chair at the site where the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building is taking place. Karthi is the one who is looking after the construction activities. I told him, until you finish, I am not going to leave the place because my wedding has been fixed. I have also got a bride. With the permission of the bride's dad, who is present here, I would like to announce the bride's name as Sai Dhanshika."

The actor further said, "I want to, I love to and I am going to marry Dhansika. A wonderful person. Both of us understand each other very well. Yes, Dhanshika and I are going to get married. I think I am a very fortunate person. God always saves the best for the last. That way, I think he has saved Dhansika for the last. We are going to lead a very positive and lovely life. We have good understanding now and it will always be there."

Actor Vishal also said that Dhanshika would continue to act after the wedding as well. "She has talent and it shouldn't be stopped," he said and added, "Dhansika is my soulmate. I wholeheartedly love her."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Vishal
