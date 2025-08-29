Vishal And Sai Dhanshika Get Engaged On Actor’s Birthday, Wedding On The Cards

Actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika, who publicly announced their relationship in May this year, have now taken their bond to the next stage. The couple got engaged on Friday (August 29), coinciding with Vishal’s birthday, in the presence of close family and friends.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Get Engaged

Sharing the happy news with fans, Vishal wrote on social media: "Thank you all you darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards"

Love Story Revealed at Yogi Da Launch

The couple first confessed their love during the audio and trailer launch of Dhanshika’s film Yogi Da in May.

Dhanshika recalled their bond and opened up about their decision to marry: "This morning, there was a news report. After that, Vishal and I spoke to each other before coming here. We agreed to only say that we had been friends with each other for 15 years. However, there is nothing to hide from you (the media) whom we consider family. We have decided to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for 15 years."

She continued, "Wherever we meet, he has always given due respect. Whenever I have had issues, he has raised his voice for me. When there was a problem, he came to my house. We started speaking to each other recently and it (love) blossomed then. It occurred to him and to me as well. We mutually accepted it. We realised that this was going to lead to marriage. So why wait? There is only one thing. I want him to be happy."

Turning to Vishal on stage, she added: “I love you.”

Vishal’s Promise and Public Declaration

At the same event, Vishal revealed how he had once vowed not to marry until the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building was complete.

He said: "I told actor Karthi, I am going to put a chair at the site where the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building is taking place. Karthi is the one who is looking after the construction activities. I told him, until you finish, I am not going to leave the place because my wedding has been fixed. I have also got a bride. With the permission of the bride's dad, who is present here, I would like to announce the bride's name as Sai Dhanshika."

The actor further added: "I want to, I love to and I am going to marry Dhansika. A wonderful person. Both of us understand each other very well. Yes, Dhanshika and I are going to get married. I think I am a very fortunate person. God always saves the best for the last. That way, I think he has saved Dhanshika for the last. We are going to lead a very positive and lovely life. We have good understanding now and it will always be there."

Future Together

Vishal also confirmed that Dhanshika would continue her acting career after marriage, appreciating her craft and individuality.

"She has talent and it shouldn't be stopped," he said, adding, "Dhanshika is my soulmate. I wholeheartedly love her."