Viral Post Claims Kayadu Lohar Lost Friend At Vijay’s Karur rally, Actor Responds

On Sunday morning, a post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) in the name of actor Kayadu Lohar went viral, amassing over a million views and sparking widespread reactions. The post falsely claimed that the actor had lost a “close friend” during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally held in Karur on Saturday, where 39 people tragically lost their lives and 95 were injured.

Kayadu Lohar sets the record straight

Responding to the misinformation, Kayadu took to her official X account to clarify that the post was not hers. She wrote, “The Twitter account circulating posts under my name is fake. I have no connection with it, and the statements made there are not mine. I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at the Karur rally, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

She further emphasized that she has no personal ties to anyone in Karur. “However, I want to make it very clear that I do not have any personal friends in Karur, and the narrative being spread in my name is false. Please do not believe or circulate this misinformation. Once again, my prayers are with the families who are grieving,” she added.

What the fake post claimed

The misleading post featured a picture of Kayadu appearing tearful alongside a TVK party flag. It falsely stated that she had lost a friend in the rally and held actor Vijay responsible: “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives (heartbreak emoji). Lost one of my closest friends in the Karur rally. All for TVK’s selfish politics. Vijay, people are not props for your stardom. How many more lives for your hunger? #Karur #Stampede #TVKvijay.”

The post quickly gained traction, with many users believing it to be true and calling out Vijay on social media. Some media outlets even reported the claim before realizing it was false.

For context, Kayadu made her acting debut in 2021 with the Kannada film Mugilpete but rose to wider fame in 2025 with the Tamil hit Dragon.