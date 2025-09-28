Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaViral Post Claims Kayadu Lohar Lost Friend At Vijay’s Karur rally, Actor Responds

Viral Post Claims Kayadu Lohar Lost Friend At Vijay’s Karur rally, Actor Responds

A viral post claimed Kayadu Lohar lost a friend in the Karur rally with Vijay, but the actor clarified the account is fake, sending condolences to victims’ families and urging fans not to spread misinformation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 06:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On Sunday morning, a post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) in the name of actor Kayadu Lohar went viral, amassing over a million views and sparking widespread reactions. The post falsely claimed that the actor had lost a “close friend” during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally held in Karur on Saturday, where 39 people tragically lost their lives and 95 were injured.

Kayadu Lohar sets the record straight

Responding to the misinformation, Kayadu took to her official X account to clarify that the post was not hers. She wrote, “The Twitter account circulating posts under my name is fake. I have no connection with it, and the statements made there are not mine. I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at the Karur rally, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

She further emphasized that she has no personal ties to anyone in Karur. “However, I want to make it very clear that I do not have any personal friends in Karur, and the narrative being spread in my name is false. Please do not believe or circulate this misinformation. Once again, my prayers are with the families who are grieving,” she added.

What the fake post claimed

The misleading post featured a picture of Kayadu appearing tearful alongside a TVK party flag. It falsely stated that she had lost a friend in the rally and held actor Vijay responsible: “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives (heartbreak emoji). Lost one of my closest friends in the Karur rally. All for TVK’s selfish politics. Vijay, people are not props for your stardom. How many more lives for your hunger? #Karur #Stampede #TVKvijay.”

The post quickly gained traction, with many users believing it to be true and calling out Vijay on social media. Some media outlets even reported the claim before realizing it was false.

For context, Kayadu made her acting debut in 2021 with the Kannada film Mugilpete but rose to wider fame in 2025 with the Tamil hit Dragon.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Cricket
Asia Cup Final: 7 Major India-Pakistan Controversies You Need To Know
Asia Cup Final: 7 Major India-Pakistan Controversies You Need To Know
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody After Arrest
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody After Arrest
Cities
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget