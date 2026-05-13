Vijay Grants Special 9 AM Shows For Trisha Krishnan, Suriya Film Karuppu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu government allows early 9 AM screenings for 'Karuppu'.

Filmmakers thanked Chief Minister Vijay for special permission.

Director RJ Balaji clarified controversial film criticism remark.

Ahead of its grand theatrical release, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming Tamil film Karuppu has received a major boost from the Tamil Nadu government. The makers recently announced that the film will have special early morning screenings starting at 9 am on release day. Soon after the update, the production team publicly thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for granting permission for the additional shows. The decision has generated excitement among fans, especially as the film is already one of the most-awaited Tamil releases of the year.

Makers Thank CM Vijay

The makers of Karuppu shared the update through a post on X shortly before the film’s release on May 14. The production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, posted a picture of Chief Minister Vijay sitting in his office while signing a document related to the approval.

In the post, the team wrote, “Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th (sic).” The permission allows theatres to begin screenings earlier than usual, giving fans a chance to watch the first-day-first-show from the morning itself.

Big buzz Around The Release

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film has created strong anticipation ahead of release, with fans eagerly waiting to see the popular pair share screen space again. Reports suggest that advance bookings for the film have already shown positive response in Tamil Nadu, adding to the excitement surrounding the release.

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RJ Balaji clarifies controversial remark

Ahead of the release, director RJ Balaji also addressed criticism surrounding a recent statement he made during a promotional event in Hyderabad. At the event, he had said, “Karuppu is not made for people on social media. It is made for those who celebrate cinema and not for those who postmortems or dissect films.”

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After the comment sparked debate online, Balaji later clarified his statement. Explaining his intention, he said, “At the Hyderabad event I made a statement. I said that Karuppu is made for those who celebrate cinema in theatres and not for those who dissect it on social media. But people online started dissecting that line and criticising me.”

With the release now just around the corner and special morning shows approved, Karuppu continues to build strong momentum among Tamil cinema audiences.