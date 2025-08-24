Vijay Fan Risks Life Hanging Off Railing To Give Him A Book In Madurai. Watch Video

Tamil superstar Vijay, who recently announced his political debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is already making waves ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Earlier this week, the actor-turned-politician held a massive maanaadu (public meeting) in Madurai, where he was visibly moved by the overwhelming support of his fans. A video from the event, however, has caught everyone’s attention — not just for the crowd’s energy, but for a fan’s risky attempt to get close to the star.

A fan risks it all to hand Vijay a book

In the now-viral clip from the event, Vijay can be seen walking down a ramp through cheering crowds on his way to the stage. Among the throngs of supporters, one fan was spotted dangerously hanging off a railing while clutching a book, desperately trying to get Vijay’s attention. Security personnel and police officers rushed to coax him down and pull him to safety.

As Vijay passed by, he noticed the fan’s precarious position, stopped, and instead of reprimanding him, calmly accepted the book before moving on. The same video also captured another fan breaking through the heavy security cordon, grabbing Vijay by the shoulders in excitement before being escorted away.

Vijay shares rare post celebrating his fans

Vijay, known for maintaining a low profile on social media, chose to express gratitude for the overwhelming turnout in Madurai. The actor shared a video on Instagram that has already garnered a staggering 98.7 million views. The clip shows him smiling and filming a selfie video against a roaring sea of fans. Sharing it, he wrote in Tamil: “Your Vijay Your Vijay, I am coming as life. Your Vijay Your Vijay, I am the voice of simple man. Your Vijay Your Vijay, I am not a single person, I am a sea.”

On the film front

Vijay, who was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT, has wrapped up shooting for H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, is expected to be his swan song before he shifts his focus entirely to politics. It is slated for a grand Pongal 2026 release.