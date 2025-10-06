Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay Deverakonda Makes First Public Appearance After Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda visits Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with family after engagement to Rashmika Mandanna. The couple is confirmed to marry in February 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Following reports of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance. The Arjun Reddy star visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi accompanied by his family. Pictures from the visit quickly went viral, with fans noticing Vijay wearing a striking ring on his ring finger, sparking speculation about the engagement.

Dressed in a traditional yet casual outfit, Vijay was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. As he posed for photographs, his elegant band fueled further fan excitement, with many believing it to be his engagement ring. While both Vijay and Rashmika had remained quiet about the news, Vijay’s team confirmed that the couple are engaged and will wed in February 2026.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MadakasiraForever❤️ (@madakasira_forever)

From Past Engagements to Present Romance

Rashmika Mandanna had previously been engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty, her co-star from the Kannada hit Kirik Party (2017). The engagement was publicly celebrated but later called off due to differences over Rashmika’s career ambitions. She was determined to continue her work in films, which reportedly clashed with Rakshit’s family expectations. Both actors have since moved on professionally.

Vijay and Rashmika’s names began circulating together after their onscreen pairing in Geetha Govindam (2018), which was a massive hit and established them as a popular on-screen duo. Their collaboration in Dear Comrade (2019) further fueled speculation about a real-life relationship.

During the Pushpa 2 promotions last year, Rashmika cheekily responded to questions about marrying someone from the film industry, saying, “Everyone knows about it," drawing laughter from Allu Arjun and the audience.

Upcoming Projects and Career Highlights

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror-comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. The film is set to hit cinemas on October 21, 2025. She has also wrapped shooting for Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s spy thriller Kingdom (2025) and continues to receive praise for his performance. Fans are now eagerly anticipating both his personal milestones and upcoming projects.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Bollywood News Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Dear Comrade Geetha Govindam Kingdom Movie
