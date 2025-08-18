Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's Chemistry Turns Heads At India Day Parade In New York, Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna led the India Day Parade in New York as Grand Marshals, sparking buzz with their joint public appearance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna brought glamour to New York’s 43rd India Day Parade, where they served as Grand Marshals. Their joint presence, amid long-running relationship rumours, made the event even more talked about as fans celebrated their appearance after a long gap.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at India Day Parade

Held on August 17 along Madison Avenue, the India Day Parade is regarded as the largest of its kind worldwide. Vijay and Rashmika, alongside dignitaries and community leaders, waved at cheering crowds as they paraded through the busy streets. The outing also marked their first major public appearance together in years, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about their bond.

The duo turned heads with their coordinated looks. Vijay opted for a heavily embroidered beige sherwani, while Rashmika looked radiant in a beige embroidered suit paired with a vibrant red dupatta. Their easy camaraderie — from holding hands to laughing and greeting admirers — quickly went viral on social media, drawing admiration from fans across the globe.

Clips of the two holding hands once again sparked curiosity about their relationship. While both actors have acknowledged in separate interviews that they are not single, they have never openly confirmed dating each other. Still, fans continue to root for their off-screen chemistry as much as their on-screen pairing.

Vijay-Rashmika Upcoming Project 

On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika are set to reunite in Rahul Sankrityan’s VD 14. Their earlier films — Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade — remain beloved among audiences. Recently, Vijay was seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, while Rashmika featured in Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna
