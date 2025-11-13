Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Deverakonda Publicly Kisses Rashmika Mandanna’s Hand At ‘The Girlfriend’ Event, Fans Go Wild

Vijay Deverakonda Publicly Kisses Rashmika Mandanna’s Hand At ‘The Girlfriend’ Event, Fans Go Wild

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally share a romantic moment in public. The actor kissed Rashmika’s hand at The Girlfriend success event, and fans can’t keep calm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 08:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have long kept their relationship away from the spotlight, finally gave fans a heartwarming moment to cherish. The couple, who reportedly got engaged in October, were seen sharing their first public display of affection during the success celebration of Rashmika’s latest film The Girlfriend in Hyderabad.

Vijay attended the event to support his fiancée, and in a tender moment that left fans cheering, he gently took Rashmika’s hand and kissed it on stage. The actress, clearly moved, blushed as the crowd erupted in excitement. Cameras clicked furiously as the adorable exchange unfolded, marking one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Fans Rect to the Viral Moment

The affectionate gesture quickly took over social media. Fans flooded timelines with clips and photos of the couple, expressing excitement and joy. Comments like “His real life #girlfriend” and “Abba, finally!” filled X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram feeds. Another fan sweetly remarked, “Awww kondannaa,” while countless others shared heart emojis.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

The moment was brief but enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many calling it confirmation of the couple’s impending wedding. The crowd at the event reportedly burst into cheers as Vijay’s gesture played out like a scene straight from a romantic film.

From Co-stars to Real-life Couple

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rashmika was earlier engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty but parted ways citing incompatibility.

In October this year, Vijay’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times that he and Rashmika had gotten engaged and were planning to tie the knot in February 2026. While both stars have continued to maintain silence about their relationship publicly, their bond has been one of the most talked-about topics in South cinema.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna The Girlfriend Success Event Vijay Kisses Rashmika
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
World
Asim Munir Gets Lifetime Legal Immunity As Pakistan Parliament Passes Controversial Bill
Asim Munir Gets Lifetime Legal Immunity As Pakistan Parliament Passes Controversial Bill
India
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget