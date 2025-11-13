Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have long kept their relationship away from the spotlight, finally gave fans a heartwarming moment to cherish. The couple, who reportedly got engaged in October, were seen sharing their first public display of affection during the success celebration of Rashmika’s latest film The Girlfriend in Hyderabad.

Vijay attended the event to support his fiancée, and in a tender moment that left fans cheering, he gently took Rashmika’s hand and kissed it on stage. The actress, clearly moved, blushed as the crowd erupted in excitement. Cameras clicked furiously as the adorable exchange unfolded, marking one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Fans Rect to the Viral Moment

The affectionate gesture quickly took over social media. Fans flooded timelines with clips and photos of the couple, expressing excitement and joy. Comments like “His real life #girlfriend” and “Abba, finally!” filled X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram feeds. Another fan sweetly remarked, “Awww kondannaa,” while countless others shared heart emojis.

The moment was brief but enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many calling it confirmation of the couple’s impending wedding. The crowd at the event reportedly burst into cheers as Vijay’s gesture played out like a scene straight from a romantic film.

From Co-stars to Real-life Couple

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rashmika was earlier engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty but parted ways citing incompatibility.

In October this year, Vijay’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times that he and Rashmika had gotten engaged and were planning to tie the knot in February 2026. While both stars have continued to maintain silence about their relationship publicly, their bond has been one of the most talked-about topics in South cinema.