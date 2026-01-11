Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Just days ahead of its theatrical debut, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s big-ticket family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) has found itself at the centre of an unexpected development. The Anil Ravipudi directorial, slated to hit cinemas on January 12, has had its ratings and reviews section disabled on BookMyShow following a court directive.

BookMyShow disables reviews ahead of release

As per reports, the legal order was issued to curb organised negative campaigns and coordinated low ratings that could potentially damage the film’s prospects even before audiences step into theatres. The move has sparked conversations within the industry, with several voices weighing in on the growing issue of targeted online attacks.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to court intervention

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to X to share a candid and emotional response, admitting that the news left him with mixed feelings. In a detailed note, he reflected on how such interventions are both reassuring and disheartening at the same time.

“Happy and Sad to see this – Happy to know hard work, dreams, and money of many are protected in a way. And Sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together?” he wrote.

Drawing from personal experience, Vijay spoke about witnessing organised online attacks since Dear Comrade and how warnings about the scale of the issue were often dismissed.

“Since the Days of Dear Comrade, I first began to see the shocking politics of organised attacks. My voice all these years fell on deaf ears – I was told nobody can stop a good film. And every producer and director who then makes a film with me soon realises the scale of the issue. I have stayed up many nights wondering what kind of people do this, and how to deal with them to protect my dreams and the dreams of many who will come like me and after me. I am glad it is now out in the open, and the court now recognises the threat to movies even starring someone as big and powerful as Megastar himself. This will not solve the problem entirely, but become one less thing to worry about. For now lets wish #MSG and all other Sankranthi films do extremely well by entertaining us all during the holidays.”

Strong buzz at the box office

Despite the controversy, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is riding high on advance bookings. Mounted on a reported budget of ₹200 crore, the film has already raked in over ₹26 crore worldwide through pre-sales and is being tipped to register the biggest opening of Chiranjeevi’s career.