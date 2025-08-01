Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Draws Flak In TN Over Jaffna Tamil Portrayal, Internet Divided

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s latest psychological thriller 'Kingdom', directed by Gautham Thinnanuri, is receiving mixed reviews from the audience. A section of the Tamil community has criticised the movie over its alleged portrayal of Jaffna Tamils as antagonists. While the film opened to positive reviews and strong box office numbers, its storyline has triggered a storm of controversy, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

'You Come To TN To Promote This Movie?': Reviewer

The backlash was sparked by YouTuber, reviewer and actor Prashanth Rangaswamy, who took to X (formerly Twitter) after watching the film. "Kingdom interval - movie has portrayed Jaffna tamils as evil people who oppressed Indians who migrated to Srilanka. Why do this @TheDeverakonda? And you come to Tamilnadu to promote this movie?" he posted.

#Kingdom interval - movie has portrayed Jaffna tamils as evil people who oppressed Indians who migrated to Srilanka .



Why do this @TheDeverakonda ? And you come to Tamilnadu to promote this movie ? — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) July 31, 2025

Kingdom Leaves Internet Divided

The comments quickly went viral, prompting a wave of criticism from social media users who accused the filmmakers of distorting historical realities and maligning a persecuted community.

Some also accused the production team of cultural appropriation, suggesting that the filmmakers used Tamil elements for marketing while misrepresenting them in the narrative.

"Why nowadays Telugu industry produce and direct movies like Jaat,web series against Tamils? Not watched any of this movies..Let’s boycott this movie in TN," said a X user.

However, others have pushed back against the outrage, arguing that the film is fictional and not meant to be taken as a historical account. "Think you missed disclaimer where they said it is fictional," one user wrote in defense of the film.

Amid the controversy, Kingdom continues to perform well commercially. Trade analysts estimate the film grossed over Rs 30 crore on its opening day, with expectations of crossing Rs 100 crore within the first week, as reported by Times of India. The film stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.